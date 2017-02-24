News By Tag
Coronado Brewing Opening New Facility At Imperial Beach Bikeway Village
"We've been wanting to open another location for some time, and we felt like the South Bay has been under-served by craft beer," says Kasey Chapman, COO, Coronado Brewing Company. "Bikeway Village offers us a great location, with easy access to the freeway and the rest of the South Bay. The success of our current I.B. location has shown that the demand is there, and we're looking forward to having a larger space for more people to experience the Coronado brand."
Bikeway Village is located at 13th Street, with sweeping views of the estuary, San Diego Bay, downtown, and Coronado Bridge. Decades in the making, the Bikeway Village plan was "strategically designed to accommodate bicyclist, after-surf coffee goers and inspire further outdoor recreation with all the modern comforts." Coronado Brewing is building a full-service restaurant (approx. 7k sq. ft.), 10-barrel brewery, and eventual plans for a distillery. The company will also have ample outdoor space, allowing guests to relax around fire pits while taking in the unobstructed views of downtown, or host private group events.
Coronado expects the project to take 12-18 months to complete, but the company plans on opening a temporary tasting room in time for this summer. "We want people to enjoy the beautiful outdoor space while we work on the interior," says Chapman. "We plan on having a mobile beer trailer with 18-20 taps, food trucks, and plenty of outdoor seating. It's going to be an awesome part of the community and we hope it's a place where people of all ages can come and enjoy great beer in a comfortable setting."
Coronado is enthusiastic about bringing more craft beer to the South Bay, and so is Rex Butler, owner of Bikeway Village. "We are very excited to have Coronado Brewing Company join us at Bikeway Village," says Butler. "Good things come to those who wait, and this building rehabilitation has definitely proven worthy of its extraordinarily long project lifespan. Next up, an interesting and eclectic mix of tenants and cold beer on the terrace."
For more information about the Bikeway Village plans, please visit www.bikewayvillage.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.
Facts:
Address: 535 Florence Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Sq. Ft: 15,000 sq. ft.
Opening: Summer 2017 (temporary tasting room), Summer 2018 (restaurant & brewery)
Building Architect: http://www.studioearchitects.com/
Bikeway Village: http://www.bikewayvillage.com/
