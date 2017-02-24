 
LAUSD Principal Thanks Los Angeles Attorney for Donating Much Needed Supplies to High School

Local LAUSD High School Principal Personally Thanks Los Angeles Attorney for Making it Possible for Children to Receive the Free Public Education They Deserve.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern California Attorney Eli V. Hammond of Claery & Green, LLP received a personal thank you from a local high school principal for his law firm's donation of an extravagant conference room table, several leather chairs and multiple filing cabinets, collectively worth thousands of dollars.

The Assistant Principal at Los Angeles Unified School District's (LAUSD) Ulysses S. Grant High School personally extended a special thank you for the donation. He informed the firm that, just days after the donation, the conference room table was already being used in the school's conference room where many "parent meetings take place…making it possible for children to receive the free public education that they deserve."

The Assistant Principal also stated that the donations from Attorney Hammond and his law partner, Lance Claery, will "provide a welcoming physical environment for parents to attend to their children's academic and social needs." Attorney Hammond donated through the organization LA SHARES. He thanks Claery & Green's Administrative Manager Kourtney Jones for researching the charitable organization.

Attorney Hammond, who is a well-known Certified Family Law Specialist, is one of the two partners at Claery & Green, LLP. The family law firm is known for giving back to the community and has donated to many causes, ranging from supporting civil rights through grass roots physical activity and through donations, to funding merit-based scholarships at University of California at Santa Cruz, University of Maryland, and the world renowned California-based Peregrine Project, to name a few.

Specialist Hammond, Esq. was offered money for the donated furniture but turned it down because he wanted to help local children and families. Attorney Hammond hopes other businesses will follow suit, and he urges others to do anything they can to give back to their communities.

To learn more about Claery & Green, LLP visit www.claerygreen.com.
