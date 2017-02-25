 
News By Tag
* Ent
* Doctor
* Philadelphia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wayne
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Pinnacle ENT Associates' Dr. Zager Named Top Doc for Third Consecutive Year

Dr. Zager is Located at PENTA's Norristown and Spring House Offices
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ent
Doctor
Philadelphia

Industry:
Health

Location:
Wayne - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

WAYNE, Pa. - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Pinnacle ENT Associates, LLC (PENTA), the largest Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT), Allergy and Audiology practice in the Philadelphia area, announced that its physician, Dr. Warren Zager, has been selected as a Castle Connelly Top Doc in Otolaryngology for the third consecutive year.

The Top Doc distinction offered by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is designed to help consumers find the best healthcare providers and establishments. With specialties in sinus and nasal surgery, in-office balloon sinuplasty, rhinoplasty, Botox® and facial fillers, Dr. Zager was nominated by his peers. The nominated Top Doctors' medical educations, training, hospital appointment and disciplinary histories, among others, are screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Those doctors who are among the very best in their specialties and in their communities are presented with the distinction.

"It's just as much an honor to be recognized as a Top Doc by Castle Connolly for the third year in a row, as it is my privilege to provide patients with the very best in Otolaryngology," said Dr. Warren Zager. "Proudly, I share this esteemed distinction with my colleagues at Pinnacle ENT Associates as well as with the medical community and brilliant individuals that have enabled me get to where I am today."

Dr. Zager is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and is affiliated with many of the region's leading medical institutions such as Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Abington Memorial Hospital, among others. He has also been featured on 6ABC News and in The Times Herald to discuss advances in balloon sinuplasty.

He graduated from the University of Michigan and received his medical degree from the University of Miami. He completed his internship at Thomas Jefferson University in General Surgery in and his Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Dr. Zager also completed a fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Emory University where he was trained in innovative cosmetic and reconstructive surgical techniques, including rhinoplasty.

For more information on PENTA's 18 physicians or 15 office locations in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia, or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.PENTAdocs.com.

About Pinnacle ENT Associates, LLC

Pinnacle ENT Associates, LLC (PENTA), an affiliate of Penn Medicine Ear Nose and Throat Network, is the largest ear, nose, and throat (ENT), allergy and audiology practice in the Philadelphia area. PENTA is comprised of 18 board certified physicians and has 15 offices located in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware and Philadelphia counties. For more information, visit www.PENTAdocs.com.

Media Contact
Sagefrog Marketing Group, LLC
***@sagefrog.com
End
Source:Pinnacle ENT Associates, LLC
Email:***@sagefrog.com Email Verified
Tags:Ent, Doctor, Philadelphia
Industry:Health
Location:Wayne - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pinnacle ENT Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share