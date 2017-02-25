News By Tag
Pinnacle ENT Associates' Dr. Zager Named Top Doc for Third Consecutive Year
Dr. Zager is Located at PENTA's Norristown and Spring House Offices
The Top Doc distinction offered by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is designed to help consumers find the best healthcare providers and establishments. With specialties in sinus and nasal surgery, in-office balloon sinuplasty, rhinoplasty, Botox® and facial fillers, Dr. Zager was nominated by his peers. The nominated Top Doctors' medical educations, training, hospital appointment and disciplinary histories, among others, are screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Those doctors who are among the very best in their specialties and in their communities are presented with the distinction.
"It's just as much an honor to be recognized as a Top Doc by Castle Connolly for the third year in a row, as it is my privilege to provide patients with the very best in Otolaryngology,"
Dr. Zager is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology, the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and is affiliated with many of the region's leading medical institutions such as Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Abington Memorial Hospital, among others. He has also been featured on 6ABC News and in The Times Herald to discuss advances in balloon sinuplasty.
He graduated from the University of Michigan and received his medical degree from the University of Miami. He completed his internship at Thomas Jefferson University in General Surgery in and his Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Dr. Zager also completed a fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Emory University where he was trained in innovative cosmetic and reconstructive surgical techniques, including rhinoplasty.
About Pinnacle ENT Associates, LLC
Pinnacle ENT Associates, LLC (PENTA), an affiliate of Penn Medicine Ear Nose and Throat Network, is the largest ear, nose, and throat (ENT), allergy and audiology practice in the Philadelphia area. PENTA is comprised of 18 board certified physicians and has 15 offices located in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware and Philadelphia counties. For more information, visit www.PENTAdocs.com.
