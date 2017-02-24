Walker's Legacy And Glossrags Clothing Launch The #beenboss Historical Tee

The global collective for women in business partner with the And Counting Collection designer to honor multicultural women entrepreneurs of past and present day

-- Walker's Legacy, a professional collective for multicultural women in business and entrepreneurship, and GLOSSRAGS, the brand behind The And Counting Collection (http://www.glossrags.com/andcounting/)and other wearable activism designs, have co-designed a historical tee highlighting women of color entrepreneurs. The #BEENBOSS Tee includes multicultural enterprising women from the past and present day.The #BEENBOSS t-shirt is available in the Walker's Legacy online shop (https://www.walkerslegacy.com/shop/) and features Madam C.J. Walker, Nely Galán, Tyra Banks, Mary Ellen Pleasant, Maggie Walker, Oprah Winfrey, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Cathy Hughes, Maria Contreras-Sweet, Sheila Johnson, and Nina Vaca.With the #BEENBOSS tee, Walker's Legacy honors these pioneers in entrepreneurship who have contributed greatly to what is now the fastest growing segment of business owners – women of color. The #BEENBOSS Women Behind the Design Toolkit (https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzLIyrigU0N4SmM5SUtNN0d3dGM/view) for educators is additionally available for download to help conduct important dialogue about women of color in business and entrepreneurship."GLOSSRAGS undoubtedly exists because of the sacrifices, diligence, and innovation of women of color who've come before me. Their struggles and successes have opened doors for me to thrive as an entrepreneur,"said Randi Gloss, Founder of GLOSSRAGS. "It's exciting to work with Walker's Legacy to pay homage to such a dynamic group of women and what continues to be a growing legacy of women in business.""We're excited to be working with Randi and her inspirational clothing line to further our mission of engaging women of color in business and entrepreneurship,"said Natalie M. Cofield, Founder, and CEO of Walker's Legacy. "The #BEENBOSS design commemorates the achievements of women of color and supports the entrepreneurial spirit that drives both Walker's Legacy and GLOSSRAGS."To further celebrate the fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs, Walker's Legacy inspires and equips women of color with their signature programs, educational content, and engaging initiatives. Find the full list of women highlighted and learn more about the #BEENBOSS Tee at www.walkerslegacy.com/###Founded in 2009, Walker's Legacy is a professional collective committed to the empowerment and support of women of color in business. Its dynamic programming promotes the career advancement, skill sets, and network of women in business and women entrepreneurs. Women who engage Walker's Legacy are women who aspire to start their own businesses, or are looking to enhance their knowledge of achieving success in corporate America and their network of like-minded women.Founded in April 2014 by Randi Gloss, GLOSSRAGS, is committed to conscious consumerism through critically crafted designs that are a catalyst for social activism & discourse. The signature "And Counting" Collection of apparel does the necessary work of memorializing black men and women who've lost their lives at the hands of police and trigger-happy citizens. The "Stay Woke" Collection challenges us to remain vigilant during our everyday lives and routines.