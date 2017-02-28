 
Industry News





Andrea Giangrosso joins Spencer Properties as a Buyer Agent!

 
 
Andrea Giangrosso
Andrea Giangrosso
RALEIGH, N.C. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Beach Boys were really on to something when they wrote about California Girls… they might as well have been describing Andrea! There are two things she will always give full credit to growing up in California; her sense of adventure and enjoying a crisp and dry glass of Sauvingnon Blanc.

Though her roots might be in California, she and her husband Patrick love living in Raleigh, NC and spending time on the East Coast beaches… her favorite trip of the year is their family's annual vacation to Hilton Head, SC with her daughters, Ainsley and Madison. When she isn't busy being an "Uber" driver to her teenage daughters, Andrea loves to travel with her husband, decorate her home and pull for the best college football team in the NCAA… Alabama, of course! ROLL TIDE!

We are so thrilled to have Andrea on our team... again! She was actually a part of our team a few years ago with a different role. Welcome (back) Andrea, we look forward to working with you and are glad you are on our team.

http://spencerprop.com/andrea-giangrosso/

http://spencerprop.com/best-north-raleigh-wine-bars-andrea-giangrosso/
