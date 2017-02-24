News By Tag
Winterfest to be held on March 11 at Bryce Resort!
Join us for pancakes, Polar Plunge, Costume Parade and Pond Skimming.
From 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., we'll be serving a pancake breakfast located in the Fireside Grill. Bring your appetite, because no one wants to pass up fluffy morning pancakes!
At 9:00 a.m., we'll head over to the Pump House on Fairway Drive for the Polar Plunge! Dive into the ice cold water and shiver back on over to the slopes for a Costume Parade starting at 12:00 p.m. Bring your A game because we've seen some real costume winners in the past.
Finally, at 2:00 p.m., we'll hold the best event of the day… Pond Skimming! Don't miss out on this hilarious and fast-paced event. People of all ages can strap on their own skis and attempt to skim the pond, full speed ahead. Try not to fall in the water though, no one wants to return home sopping wet!
Throughout the day, Foundry Street Project, a variety band covering R&B, Pop, Classic Rock, Folk and Blues will be performing for our listening pleasure. There will be food available all day in the Copper Kettle Bar & Lounge from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and if you're not into participating in the events, feel free to sit back, relax and take in the view.
But wait, there's more! The Ski Boutique currently has 30 - 50% off all winter merchandise and equipment! No better time to save on next year's winter wardrobe and skis than right now. We hope to see you all soon, right here at Bryce Resort.
Located in the Shenandoah Valley, two hours west of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Bryce is a member-owned, four season sports and recreation resort. Amenities include disc golf, a bike park, zipline adventure, summer and winter tubing, a PGA-rated 18-hole course, Lake Laura, several dining outlets, eight skiing and snow tubing trails, and the award-winning Horst Locher Snowsports School.
More information about Bryce Resort and Winterfest can be found on the website at http://www.bryceresort.com
