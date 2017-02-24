 
A&B Ingredients PA5051 Probiotic Relieves Canine Dermatitis

 
 
FAIRFIELD, N.J. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Much has been written about the positive effects of probiotics on human health.  And, as soaring sales indicate, more and more consumers are including probiotics into their daily diet.  With all the benefits possible by simply increasing the intake of probiotic-rich foods and supplements, pet owners are now also discovering that these microorganisms can be beneficial for their canine pets as well.

According to Gil Bakal, A&B Ingredients Managing Director, recent studies show that probiotics can have a positive influence on canine digestion and immune system. In particular, he points to the company's recently introduced PA5051 probiotic supplement where research results have shown that dogs with atopic dermatitis have a marked improvement as a result of using its Pediococcus-based probiotic.

"PA5051 Probiotic was shown to normalize digestive function and improve the immune response which helps promote a healthy skin condition and coat in dogs," he said.

Bakal notes the results of a recent study (Illustration #1) using pediococcus acidilactici PA5051 probiotic-based supplement. The study showed the relationship between Pediococcus-based probiotic treatment and the level of IgE on dogs with Atopic Dermatitis


PA5051 is a novel probiotic cultivated from wild switch grass. It is a natural lactic acid probiotic that is a non-spore forming probiotic, thus it does not require any specialized handling or clean up procedures.  "PA5051 is cultivated from nature and it can withstand stresses that most probiotics are not able to tolerate.  And, it is extremely safe bacteria," says Bakal.

Among the advantages of PA5051 are:

   -Adapted environmental bacteria that is more tolerant to heat and acid

  -Delivers live bacteria through the digestive system to reach small and large intestines

  -Supports digestion and immunity

  -Compatible with antibiotics

Founded in 1990, A&B Ingredients is a leading developer, marketer and distributor of high-quality natural food ingredients.  Among the products offered are pea proteins, antioxidants, antimicrobials and natural and artificial flavors.  Based on a tradition of research and development, A&B's focus is to discover unique flavors and ingredients that enable its customers to create value-added products. The company is committed to working, as a partner, to develop prototypes of new beverages and improved food products.  A&B maintains full applications labs, pilot plant facilities with consumer testing capabilities, and provides technical sales and marketing, importing, distribution and applications development/technical services.

For more information, contact A&B Ingredients at 973-227-1390 or visit A&B's website at www.abingredients.com.  You can also follow A&B Ingredients on Twitter ar www.twitter.com/abingredients and on Facebook at abingredients.

Source:A&B Ingredients
