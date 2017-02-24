News By Tag
IPA Apartment Communities Rank in Top 1% Nationally for Second Year
The Elite 1% ranking is part of the ORA™ Power Ranking series published by Multifamily Executive(MFE)
IPA communities scores ranged from 86 – 91 points out of 100, earning the following rankings:
· Wildwood Meadows, Ludington, MI. = #74 (ORA score 91)
· Liv North Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ = #196 (ORA score 89)
· Liv Northgate, Gilbert, AZ = 269 (ORA score 88)
· Liv Arbors, Traverse City, MI = 371 (ORA score 87)
· Liv Avenida, Chandler, AZ = 372 (ORA score 87)
· Liv Ahwatukee, Phoenix, AZ= #539 (ORA 86)
"The Liv brand was designed around providing unparalleled resident experiences anchored in shared values and living a fuller life. We are so happy that our customers love living at Liv so much, that they frequently share their perspectives with others," said Heidi Arave, director, Liv Multifamily. "We love feedback from our residents to help us continually improve and we are especially appreciative to be honored us with this designation thanks to them!"
IPA incorporates elements of technology, sustainability, wellness and community into its community designs to enrich the lives of its residents. Liv communities offer resort style state-of-the-
About IPA
IPA develops, owns and manages Class A multifamily and senior communities in Greater Phoenix and Michigan that deliver outstanding resident experiences and consistent, competitive rewards to all stakeholders. In addition to providing prime locations, premium finishes, inspired designs, and resort-style amenities, IPA's purpose is to support the desired lifestyles of its residents by creating community, encouraging wellness, and enabling technology and sustainability. For information, visit www.ipaliving.com.
Contact
Heidi Arave, director, Liv Multifamily
Investment Property Associates, LLC
***@ipapartners.com
