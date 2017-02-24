 
IPA Apartment Communities Rank in Top 1% Nationally for Second Year

 
 
PHOENIX - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Once again, IPA earns top honors with all six of its apartment communities in its portfolio – four in Arizona and two in Michigan - ranking in the top 1% for online reputation among 63,000 communities across the nation.The Online Reputation Assessment© (ORA) Power Rankings recently announced, is conducted annually by Multifamily Executive.

The Elite 1% ranking is part of the ORA™ Power Ranking series published by Multifamily Executive(MFE). Each month, MFE features a ranking of properties and management companies based on their ORA™ scores.  This score, based on a scale of 0-100, is an aggregate compilation of a property's ratings across all review sites.  The ORA™ score serves as a benchmark to compare and contrast individual properties and portfolios nationally, regionally, and with competition.

IPA communities scores ranged from 86 – 91 points out of 100, earning the following rankings:

·      Wildwood Meadows, Ludington, MI. =  #74 (ORA score 91)

·      Liv North Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ = #196 (ORA score 89)

·      Liv Northgate, Gilbert, AZ = 269 (ORA score 88)

·      Liv Arbors, Traverse City, MI = 371 (ORA score 87)

·      Liv Avenida, Chandler, AZ = 372 (ORA score 87)

·      Liv Ahwatukee, Phoenix, AZ= #539 (ORA 86)

"The Liv brand was designed around providing unparalleled resident experiences anchored in shared values and living a fuller life. We are so happy that our customers love living at Liv so much, that they frequently share their perspectives with others," said Heidi Arave, director, Liv Multifamily. "We love feedback from our residents to help us continually improve and we are especially appreciative to be honored us with this designation thanks to them!"

IPA incorporates elements of technology, sustainability, wellness and community into its community designs to enrich the lives of its residents. Liv communities offer resort style state-of-the-art amenities including resort-style pools and spas, fully equipped fitness centers, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, game rooms, parks, walking paths and more.

About IPA

IPA develops, owns and manages Class A multifamily and senior communities in Greater Phoenix and Michigan that deliver outstanding resident experiences and consistent, competitive rewards to all stakeholders. In addition to providing prime locations, premium finishes, inspired designs, and resort-style amenities, IPA's purpose is to support the desired lifestyles of its residents by creating community, encouraging wellness, and enabling technology and sustainability. For information, visit www.ipaliving.com.

Heidi Arave, director, Liv Multifamily
Investment Property Associates, LLC
Investment Property Associates
