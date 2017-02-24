News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lee Enterprises Consulting Adds Two Experts to Team
World's Premier Bioeconomy Consulting Group Adds Daniel Lane and Scott Warfield to Renewable Chemical and Investor Services Division
Daniel Lane has a B.E. in Chemical Engineering and Chemistry from Vanderbilt University, and a M.S. and Ph.D. from the Institute of Paper Science and Technology at Georgia Tech. He has more than 20 years' experience and success in process & technology development in multiple fields, including consumer products, specialty chemicals, and renewable fuels and chemicals. Dr. Lane has specialized in advancing the growth of startup firms in bioprocess industries, serving investors and stakeholders in evaluating technologies for funding and identifying key focus areas for R&D. He has held executive and senior leadership roles with multiple start-up companies in the renewables industry focusing on biomass conversion and scale-up of technology and processes, and has been instrumental in the design and construction of seven pilot- and demonstration-
Scott Warfield has a degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA, and more than 35 years of experience in Europe, the Caribbean, Australia, Asia and North America He has been nationally recognized by the U.S. Departments of Energy and Agriculture for his expertise in renewable energy technologies and has experience in engineering, construction and facilities operations in several industries including defense and government, manufacturing, semiconductor production, power generation, electrical substations, renewable energy, waste to energy, anaerobic digesters and waste treatment, and ethanol. Most recently, Warfield was involved in the construction of the first commercial scale acetone and butanol (ABE) production facility. Warfield has received three national awards for excellence in EPC construction.
"I continue to be amazed at the quality, experience and depth of knowledge within our group", says Wayne Lee, CEO of Lee Enterprises Consulting. "It is truly remarkable to have this much alternative and renewable energy and chemical expertise under one roof, and it certainly makes for lively discussions during our team calls."
Lee says the group has become large enough that its management is a team effort. "Our Executive Committee is comprised of the Director of Operations, the Director of Marketing and three Executive Vice Presidents" says Lee. "Their management and recruitment of top talent is key to our success". Dr. Gerald Kutney oversees the Emerging Technologies and Biomass Power Divisions, while seasoned renewable experts Joel Stone and Mark Farrer oversee Renewable Chemicals, Ethanol, Biodiesel and Biogas/Anaerobic Digester Divisions.
Lee notes that the company's two decades of service have allowed it to create a company skilled enough to handle virtually any bioeconomy matter.
ABOUT LEE ENTERPRISES CONSULTING, INC: Lee Enterprises Consulting is the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, offering services in biodiesel, biofuels, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. In addition to its team of over 100 consultants, the group maintains strategic alliances with the leading alternative and renewable fuels companies worldwide, and maintains ongoing relationships with the top alternative fuels law firms, accounting groups, engineers, and fabrication facilities. The group's consultants and strategic partners represent the top talent in the bioeconomy and can handle almost every aspect of a project. The group also owns National Business Brokerage, Inc., a full service business brokerage firm specializing in the buying and selling of alternative and renewable fuels plants. Lee Enterprises Consulting, 9821 Brockington Road, Suite 4, Sherwood, AR 72120. (501) 833-8511. www.lee-enterprises.com.
Contact
Wayne Lee
501.833.8511
***@lee-enterprises.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse