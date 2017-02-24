

Texas Personal Injury Law Firm;The Pinkerton Law Firm,PLLC Announces New Partner Benjamin R. Roberts Benjamin R. Roberts HOUSTON - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- C. Chad Pinkerton and The Pinkerton Law Firm, PLLC are pleased to announce that attorney Benjamin R. Roberts has been named partner at the firm.



Benjamin R. Roberts joined the firm as an associate trial attorney in 2010, and has held the position of senior trial attorney since 2013. He is a graduate of South Texas College of Law, and has a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Tech University.



Since joining the firm, Mr. Roberts has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of those injured due to another individual or corporation's negligence. He has focused on representing clients injured by dangerous and defective products, chemical exposure, plant explosions and construction accidents, as well as those who are dealing with commercial litigation involving contractual disputes, breach of fiduciary duty and fraud.



"Ben Roberts is one of the finest young lawyers in Texas. He may look like a preppy, young frat boy, but he is a beast to deal with on cases, turning over every rock and pushing hard to recover every last cent for each client he represents. I am proud to call him my friend, colleague, and now partner" said firm founder, Chad Pinkerton.



Currently, Mr. Roberts holds the position of Liaison Counsel for over twenty thousand plaintiffs in the coordinated In Re Chevron Refinery Fire litigation in the Contras Costa Superior Court in Martinez, California. This litigation arose after a ruptured pipe caused a fire at the Chevron Richmond Refinery across the bay from San Francisco, and resulted in a subsequent release of smoke, vapors, particulate matters, and other harmful chemicals, causing approximately 15,000 people from the surrounding communities to seek medical treatment at nearby medical facilities for various symptoms related to chemical exposure. In addition to the Chevron Refinery Fire litigation, Mr. Roberts has assisted Mr. Pinkerton in representing wrongful death claimants and injured individuals that were harmed as a result of the April 17, 2013 fire and explosion of the West Fertilizer Company storage and distribution facility in West, Texas.



Because of his outstanding efforts on a variety of personal injury and business cases, Mr. Roberts has been named as a Texas Super Lawyers Rising Star since 2015.



About the Pinkerton Law Firm, PLLC

The attorneys at The Pinkerton Law Firm, PLLC handle a diverse range of cases throughout the state of Texas, with a focus primarily on personal injury and mass torts. Learn more at



