News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Punch Animation, Inc. Remembers the Iconic Dr. Seuss on his Birthday
Punch Animation, Inc. pays tribute to celebrate and recognize the legendary Dr. Seuss' lifetime of achievements as a brilliant animator.
His work has touched the lives of generations, influencing the creativity of many modern day story-tellers. Seuss is also an animator pioneer for that one reason, his books helped Americans learn how to read.
Punch Animation, Inc. created a tribute page to remember Dr. Seuss and his legacy on the company's social media site Nabukie.com. People are engaging in a lively celebration of the author through sharing their favorite quotes and books on the community site.
Punch Animation, Inc. President of Creative Development Floyd Norman was inspired by Dr. Seuss as a young emerging animator. Norman considered Seuss a "genius in the animation industry" and he even recreated one of the iconic authors books into How the Grinch Stole Disney.
Punch Animation, Inc.'s focus is on the development of animated television series and movies for syndication.
Punch Animation is a division of the American production company, Punch TV Studios. They are recognized throughout the entertainment and media industry for developing original and creative content for licensing and distribution around the world.
In June of 2016, Punch TV Studios launched there Initial Public Offering (IPO) at $1.00 per share and is currently in the IPO phase. Projections currently estimate the company will generate more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue by year four post the IPO.
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on Nabukie (http://nabukie.com/
#PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPO
###
Notes to Editor
Media Relations
562.822.0965
mediarelations@
http://punchtvstudios.com
About Punch TV Studios
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact
Media Relations
***@punchtvstudios.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse