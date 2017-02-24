News By Tag
ASCEND: Drone Business Conference Registration Now Open at Ascend-Event.com
July event will equip attendees with tactics and training for using drones to increase profits
ASCEND will provide practical information about using drones to improve processes and increase profits in precision agriculture, construction and inspections, insurance, journalism, and photo and video fields.
"Learning how to fly a drone is just the beginning," said Tim Kidwell, Editor-in-Chief of Drone360 and lead member of the Executive Planning Team of the ASCEND Conference & Expo. "Professionals in photography, videography, or journalism need help fine-tuning and marketing those skills. In other industries, experts are gathering information from the air and then need to know how to turn that data into actionable business insights. The focused seminars and workshops at ASCEND will equip drone users with knowledge and tools specific to their own business segment."
Sessions will help attendees develop commercial application workflows and find resources. A major focus, across all industries represented, will be understanding policy and complying with FAA, state, and local regulations, as well as minimizing financial and legal risk. Drone maintenance and repair are important skills and will also be covered.
ASCEND attendees will gain practical, actionable information from over 60 conference sessions and interactive panel discussions led by over 100 speakers, including:
· Michael Chasen, CEO, PrecisionHawk
· Jonathan Evans, CEO and Co-Founder, Skyward
· Ben Marcus, CEO, AirMap
· Jonathan Rupprecht, Commercial Pilot & Flight Instructor, Rupprecht Law
· Sally French, Journalist, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch
Register for the ASCEND Conference & Expo at www.ascend-event.com. Discounted early bird pricing is available until April 15.
About ASCEND
ASCEND is a new UAS technology and innovation event presented by Drone360 magazine. Find full event details at www.ascend-event.com. Event updates will be posted to Twitter @ASCEND_UAS, on Facebook @ascendUAS, and using the hashtag #AscendUAS.
Drone360 is a bimonthly magazine supplemented by a broad range of digital content on its website Drone360mag.com. Drone360 is published by Kalmbach Publishing Co. The editorial staff is comprised of drone experts and enthusiasts. Members of the Advisory Board for the magazine and the event come from varying backgrounds and include perspectives both inside and out of the unmanned vehicle industry. Kalmbach Publishing Co., based in suburban Milwaukee, produces 15 special-interest magazines and websites in fields ranging from science (Discover and Astronomy) to railroading (Trains and Classic Trains), along with events, apps and books designed to meet audience needs in multiple ways.
