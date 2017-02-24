News By Tag
Lennar's The Grove Grand Opens with success
"We were so thrilled to have such a great turnout at this event," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "We've brought some of our most popular floorplans to this city, including one of our wildly popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans."
At The Grove, homeshoppers will have four distinctive floorplans to choose from. Available in both single and two-story designs, these homes vary in size and design approximately from 1,940 to 3,162 square feet, three to five bedrooms and two to three-and-a-
The 3162 plan is Lennar's Next Gen home available at this community. This unique, 3,162-square foot home includes an attached private suite that comes with a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. In the main home it also features three additional bedrooms including the luxurious master suite, a tech room, large laundry room, upstairs loft and two-bay garage with added tandem storage space.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program adds tremendous value to all the new homes at The Grove. It puts a high level of today's most popular upgrades and features into all their new homes as standard. Among these features are solar, tankless water heaters, home automation technology, stainless steel appliances, slab granite countertops and so much more!
For more information on this upcoming community, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
