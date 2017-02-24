News By Tag
Lennar's Mariposa at The Lakes Grand Opens With Success
"We were so thrilled to receive such great feedback on our model homes," said Tara Conklin, Vice President for Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "The new homes at Mariposa at the Lakes all boast single-story designs with great Everything's Included® features."
Mariposa at the Lakes offers prospective homebuyers three distinctive floorplans to choose from. Home sizes range approximately from 1,769 to 2,129 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two to two and one-half bathrooms. Each home boasts a modern layout featuring open concept living areas, master suites with luxurious master bathrooms and walk-in closets and bonus living areas such as flex rooms, covered patios and more per plan.
Mariposa at the Lakes, set in beautiful Menifee, features a gorgeous setting surrounded by mountain views and three expansive lakes. This community features an exclusive residents-only recreation center, The Bay Club, that offers residents resort-inspired amenities to stay busy and enjoy the finer things in life. It includes two large pools, an event center, activity room, state-of-the-
Every home at Mariposa at the Lakes is part of Lennar's Everything's Included® plan which puts thousands of dollars in extras into all their new homes as standard. By including today's most popular upgrades and features at no additional cost, Lennar homebuyers enjoy a simplified and easy new home buying process. At Mariposa, these upgrades include stainless steel GE® appliance packages including refrigerator, solar, tankless water heaters, centralized heat and air conditioning with programmable thermostats, gorgeous designer-selected upgraded cabinetry and so much more (https://www.lennar.com/
This community is now open, to tour the models visit the Mariposa Welcome Home Center, located at 30165 Bristol Gate Lane. To view floorplans or see more information on this highly anticpated community, visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
