TrueSport and USA Swimming Expand Partnership for Positive Change in Youth Sport
Colorado Springs, Colo. (March 1, 2017) – Marking the fourth year of their partnership, TrueSport, a grassroots program powered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), and USA Swimming announced the launch of the 2017 Deck Pass lessons as part of their joint effort to provide informative and engaging educational resources to promote a positive youth sport culture.
Beginning March 1, the 332,000 Deck Pass users will be able to further develop and grow the knowledge and skills that help them succeed in and out of the pool. Deck Pass allows users to collect up to 24 limited-edition patches by completing various activities, including video lessons and activities guided by TrueSport Ambassador and two-time Olympic medalist, Cody Miller. The interactive lessons cover healthy performance topics like nutrition and recovery, discuss sportsmanship to include teamwork, and character-building information such as bullying prevention and goal-setting.
In addition to providing youth athletes with valuable lessons through the Deck Pass App, TrueSport and USA Swimming will help educate youth sport parents and coaches through newly released online content at www.TrueSport.org, which is geared to help them provide positive reinforcement of the lessons that their youth athletes are learning.
"The Deck Pass lesson values that TrueSport provides benefits our 400,000 members and speaks to the positive culture that our swimming community cherishes," said Jim Fox, USA Swimming Marketing Director. "The success we've seen over the past three years in our partnership with TrueSport is irreplaceable and we look forward to an even more successful 2017."
Jennifer R. Dodd, senior manager of USADA's TrueSport program, said, "We are pleased to continue our partnership with USA Swimming and look forward to sharing the TrueSport experience with more athletes through the 2017 Deck Pass lessons that feature our new TrueSport Ambassador and Olympic swimmer, Cody Miller."
Dodd adds, "It's an exciting time. With the steady growth of our program through our partnership, this year we are bringing in something new to add to our digital content to enhance the TrueSport Deck Pass partnership for both parents and coaches."
About TrueSport®
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, TrueSport® is a grassroots movement born and powered by the experience and values of USADA – the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The TrueSport® mission is simple and bold: to change the culture of youth sport by providing powerful educational tools to equip young athletes with the resources to build the life skills and core values for lasting success on and off the field. Explore a world of resources at www.TrueSport.org, a place where coaches, parents, and kids can teach, learn, and play.
About USA Swimming
As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competition including the Olympic Games, and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives: Build the base, Promote the sport, Achieve competitive success. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.
Kirby Verceles, TrueSport, kverceles@usada.org
Kara Raney, USA Swimming, kraney@usaswimming.org
Kirby Verceles
kverceles@usada.org
