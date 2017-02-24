 
Aroma Bravo's Honduras Coffee Makes Big Splash on Amazon

Gourmet coffee lovers on Amazon are raving about the smooth and rich flavors of Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee from Honduras.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee, Made from 100% Honduran Arabica Beans
Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee, Made from 100% Honduran Arabica Beans
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Just a few months since its launching last November, Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee is now getting more and more recognition from customers on Amazon.com. Coffee lovers who frequently buy gourmet coffee beans online have commended Aroma Bravo for its superb selection of organic Arabica beans, which are sourced all the way from Honduras.

Renowned for being one of the best coffee-producing countries in the world, Honduras is famous for its full-bodied coffee that comes with a sweet and mild taste. Compared to other Central American coffees, Honduras coffee has less acidity and its distinct sweet caramel flavors bring out the best in every cup.

The delicious flavor profile of Honduras coffee has earned a place in the gourmet coffee market, ranking first in Central America, third in Latin America, and sixth in global coffee exports by volume. The high demand for this coffee only proves that coffee enthusiasts worldwide recognize Honduras as a leading producer of specialty coffee.

It is for these reasons that Aroma Bravo has chosen Honduras as the source for its gourmet coffee. Aroma Bravo Coffee is produced from 100% Arabica beans that are organically grown in Marcala, the famous coffee-making region of Honduras.

But for the brand, it is not enough to use the best organic beans possible; it is also important to have experienced farmers who can grow and harvest the right beans, expert roasters who can bring out the best flavors, as well as skilled packagers who can effectively seal in the freshness of the coffee beans in the bag.

"You need all three in order to make the best coffee. When the collective efforts of organic farmers, expert roasters and skilled packagers come together, that's when magic happens. We're very fortunately to be working with such talented people who are passionate for coffee as we are. Thanks to this strong teamwork, we are now able to produce and share our Honduras coffee blends with our customers on Amazon.com," a spokesperson for Aroma Bravo remarked.

This passion for producing good coffee has left a big impression on coffee enthusiasts on Amazon. Several customers have already written good reviews on the quality and taste of Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee. Those who want to discover the rich and smooth flavors of Honduras coffee can visit Aroma Bravo at https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_dp_s_web_0?ie=UTF8&se....

About Aroma Bravo

Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is a trusted brand of organic whole bean coffee online. Its dedication to providing the best Honduran coffee beans is just one of the reasons why many Amazon customers highly recommend it.

Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
