EFWA Scholarship Applications Now Being Accepted
Scholarship candidates will need to register for a user name and password to begin the application process. The application submission process is FREE thanks to support from our generous donors! The application can be completed in phases and saved for submission at a later date – all the way up to the deadline for the year.
EFWA offers scholarships to female students pursuing accounting degrees at the undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate levels. Undergraduate and Graduate scholarship applications are due April 30th. The Laurels Fund applications (post-graduate)
EFWA is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and our scholarships are funded exclusively by contributions from our donors. We've been around for over 50 years now and appreciate the support that allows us to continue doing what we do best – supporting women pursuing accounting careers!
Please review our scholarship offerings at: http://efwa.org/
Kim Fantaci
***@efwa.org
