5,000 Entrepreneurs & Business Owners attended Miami Small Business Expo 2017!
Juan Carlos Bermudez the founding Mayor of City of Doral opened the expo during the VIP breakfast to speak on the different small business resources in the Miami area. The keynote presentation was headlined by Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International which brought the day long expo to a grand close.
Survey showed 80% of attendees expressed a positive experience, satisfaction with the workshops and their intent to attend Miami Small Business Expo again.
Attendees were able to interact with some of this year's exhibitors and sponsors such as this year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International, Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services, Gold Sponsors: Business Circle by AT&T, DiversityComm Publication, Geico, Progressive Commercial, Wells Fargo and Xero; Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Cogeco Peer 1, Host.net, Public Speaker Mastery Program, Rand Internet Marketing, SignOnTheGo, Smart Money Academy, Unite4Good, Verizon Wireless, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and Ziplocal.
Small Business Expo is eager to be back in the city of Miami for the 5th year in a row.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2016 it was ranked as Inc. 5000 company and the #1 Must-attend conference for small business owners by INTUIT. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the Small Business Expo in 18 major US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com . For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
