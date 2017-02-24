News By Tag
Treehouse for Business brings digital literacy to SXSW 2017
Treehouse for Business provides dynamic, on-demand technical training to help teams become digitally literate.
Mike Fox, a former Facebook executive and current chief revenue officer at Treehouse, will spearhead this effort through the SXSWedu presentation, "Johnny Can't Code: The Quest for Digital Literacy" on March 8 at 2:00 p.m. CT during the SXSWedu Show & Tell session. As software continues to transform society, learning to code is rapidly becoming a skill set required both inside and outside of the traditional world of technology. Hosted by Treehouse, this presentation will address the challenge of preparing students for a future that will be radically different and heavily based on technology.
"There is a 3-to-1 ratio of workers to jobs in non-STEM fields versus a 1-to-2 ratio of workers to jobs in STEM fields. It is a startling reality," said Fox. "Empowering students with new ways to learn different technical skills is the only way to truly prepare them for the future. Treehouse gives businesses, organizations, and individuals the opportunity to gain the latest digital know-how from expert teachers."
In addition to this presentation, Treehouse for Business will be at booth number 18 in the SXSWedu Industry Hub.
"Only one in five students are exposed to Computer Science by the time they graduate high school," said Emily Schweiss, sales director at Treehouse for Organizations. "This leaves students unprepared for multiple career pathways. Our goal for attending SXSWedu is to both bring attention to this skill gap and help organizations to solve this challenge through Treehouse's top-rated interactive technical training (https://teamtreehouse.com/
Treehouse for Business will also host a SXSW Happy Hour event at Old School Bar & Grill. The event will raise awareness on best practices behind the successful adaptation of today's ever-changing world of technology and the need to empower employees and students through learning. To further bring digital awareness and education to SXSW, Treehouse is giving away an exclusive free month of Treehouse for Business to all industry professionals who register to attend. Registration is required to attend the Treehouse SXSW event (http://business.teamtreehouse.com/
During SXSW Interactive, Treehouse will take over Voodoo Doughnuts from 2:30-4:30 p.m. CT on Monday, March 13. Attendees can follow the hashtag #VoodooTakeover on Twitter to learn more and to get a free Treehouse doughnut. Lastly, Treehouse is encouraging both attendees and non-attendees to subscribe to the Treehouse Blog for real-time updates, learnings, and coverage from SXSW events.
To learn more about Treehouse for Business and the Quest for Digital Literacy, visit teamtreehouse.com/
About Treehouse:
Treehouse for Business provides dynamic, on-demand technical training to organizations, so your team can build the skills they need to understand important digital tools, develop mobile apps and websites, and stay up-to-date on the latest in digital technology. Our platform delivers dynamic content developed by industry professionals to learners of all backgrounds, while providing administrative tools that help effectively monitor learning. To learn more about Treehouse for Business, visit https://teamtreehouse.com/
