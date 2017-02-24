News By Tag
Educational Summer Camp Matters; IMACS Offers Three Reasons Why Exercising the Brain is Important
IMACS Offers Students Grades 1-12 Logic Puzzles, Computer Programming, Electronics & Virtual Robotics Classes Throughout Summer Months in 3 Locations: Boca Raton, Weston & Plantation
"Through our IMACS Camp, kids learn how to think logically and creatively while having fun," said IMACS president Terry Kaufman. "Our camps serve as a great way to expose your child to new areas, get them excited about learning different subjects and skills, and interest them in exploring these concepts further throughout the school year and into the future!"
While Kaufman acknowledges the importance of spending summers having fun and being outside, he emphasizes why a small dose of educational summer camp is critical for all students:
1. Retain Knowledge: Summer vacation often leads to forgetfulness and overall loss of learning. When you aren't working certain parts of your brain, you end up spending the first few weeks of the academic year refreshing what was lost. IMACS summer camp activities keep those areas of the brain active so that kids are ready to engage in new learning when school begins again.
2. Develop New Interests: IMACS camps are a great way to explore new academic areas that kids just don't have time for during the year because of school commitments and extracurricular activities. The IMACS Hi-Tech Summer Camp curriculum often sparks the interest of kids who never considered math, electronics or virtual robotics as something they'd enjoy. According to Kaufman, IMACS has had numerous students realize they want to become engineering majors in college after spending just one summer in the IMACS program.
3. Make New Friends: If your child enjoys mathematics, computer programming and gaming already, they'll not only have the opportunity to advance their skills and learn to think differently, they will meet other kids their age with similar interests. IMACS summer camp attendees are smart, fun, and enjoy friendly competition. It's a truly unique opportunity for your child to connect with kids who appreciate their unique way of thinking.
The specific programs offered this summer are as follows:
· Students Entering Grades 1-2: Young students attend one-hour long classes that focus on Primary Logic Puzzles. This means kids are playing fun games and completing challenging puzzles that teach valuable critical reasoning and mathematical thinking skills.
· Students Entering Grades 3-8: Students attend IMACS Summer Camp for a full day and experience Logic Puzzles, Computer Programming & Virtual Robotics, as well as Electronics. Kids are challenged in their thinking, learn to write computer programs and work with virtual robots, and build hands-on electronics projects using resistors, diodes, LEDs, integrated circuits and more.
· Students Entering Grades 9-12: Advanced students attending the IMACS Summer Camp will benefit from programs such as: University-level Logic for Mathematics, University-level Computer Science and Electronics. Each class is designed for talented, driven and advanced students who enjoy learning but often are not challenged at their high level.
For details or to sign up for a FREE Summer Camp open house, visit imacs.org/summer (https://www.imacs.org/
About IMACS
The Institute for Mathematics and Computer Science (IMACS) is an independent teaching and educational research institute dedicated to helping kids reach their highest potential in math, computer science and logical reasoning. Tailored to kids grades 1 through 12, IMACS specializes in personalized and engaging classes in the areas of math and computer science for high-achieving and advanced students in need of a challenge as well as those with untapped academic skill and/or an interest in learning. IMACS students over the last 20 years have gone on to attend and excel at universities like Stanford, Harvard, MIT, Princeton, and Caltech.
IMACS is headquartered in Plantation, Florida and currently offers classes in South Florida, North Carolina, St. Louis, and Connecticut. Over 4,500 students from across the US and around the world attend local IMACS classes or study its online courses. For more information, visit imacs.org (https://www.imacs.org/
