Roy Finch Promoted to Director of Quality Assurance for Chicago White Metal Casting, Inc.

-- Chicago White Metal Casting, Inc., a manufacturer of high pressure die castings , has announced the promotion of Roy Finch to Director of Quality Assurance. Roy joined our team in May of 2016 as a CNC QA Supervisor, and brings over 20 years of combined management, manufacturing and quality-related experience to CWM. In his new role, Roy will oversee all aspects of CWM Quality including die casting, all value-added operations, and supplier quality.Newly appointed Director of Quality Assurance Roy Finch offered a statement on the topic: "It was clear to me at the start of my employment with Chicago White Metal that I had become a part of a great company. My time as CNC QA Supervisor gave me the opportunity to help and support many customers from several different industries. I always like to look at conformity of products manufactured as the eyes and ears of the customer. With the promotion to Director of Quality Assurance, I now have the opportunity to pass down this approach to the entire QA department and the company itself.""I am humbled to have been selected for this position, which empowers me to provide the excellent customer service our Chicago White Metal customers deserve. I look forward to working with and hopefully one day meeting all who do business with Chicago White Metal in the future."