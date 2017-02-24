Victoria Garden's Farmers Market Welcomes Nationally Acclaimed Chef

Enriching the local community through culture, wellness, and nutrition with Heritage Education Group.

-- In partnership with Heritage Education Group, Chef Bryce, a nationally acclaimed culinary genius who has appeared on various nationally broadcasted television shows, will be appearing at Victoria's Farmers Market on Friday, March 3 from 12pm-1:30pm. During his appearance Chef Bryce will be hosting a live cooking demonstration (11am-12pm) and a book signing for his inaugural cookbook,(12:30pm-1:30pm)Sure to be a motivating and inspiring event, Chef Bryce plans to capture the art of storytelling that he utilizes in his inaugural cookbook in order to provide a transparent and vulnerable view into his world, while also gifting us with some of his favorite culinary delights for this live event. Each recipe Chef Bryce skillfully crafts is set to be perfectly paired with an antidotal story in order to capture significant moments throughout his life that so many can relate to- from hardships to prosperity, Chef Bryce's recipes hold a deep connection to the emotions of everyday life."Chef Bryce Fluellen's story reminds us of the true power and meaning of food in our lives. Beyond calorie and nutrient counts, food connects us to the cultural, familial and spiritual facets of life, offering us a way to grapple with life's challenges and the possibility of redemption."- Clare Fox, Executive Director, Los Angeles Food Policy CouncilAs a chef, author, motivational speaker and health advocate Chef Bryce's appearance will emphasize food as a means of wellness as well as the greater connection that nutrition provides our soul. If you're looking to learn how to incorporate wholesome ingredients onto your family's dinner plate, Chef Bryce's demonstration at Victoria Garden's Farmers Market can help. Not to mention that top-notch farm fresh ingredients will be available for purchase on the spot from local farmers. Convenient. Fresh. All Natural.ABOUT HERITAGE EDUCATION GROUPChef Bryce's appearance is being organized and presented by Heritage Education Group, a local non-profit dedicated to improving communities through pillars of wisdom and wellness. Heritage Education Group (HEG) was developed out of a need to sustain a culturally and academically rich program for children and has evolved into a vehicle for nourishing community engagement within the entire family. It's flagship program, the Heritage Camp, provided an unparalleled experience for 2nd-6th grade students on the campus of California State University Pomona. This program offered classes in math, reading readiness, yoga, etiquette, knowledge of self (history) and health education in order to ensure equal opportunities for all communities."Heritage is super excited to not only offer such a great cooking demonstration for the Inland Empire and Victoria Garden Community, but we are equally excited to be working with Chef Bryce again. His cuisine offerings never disappoints."Say, Bing Turner, Co-Executive director of HEGFor more than 15 year, HEG has dedicated itself to three main pillars of enrichment: Heritage Youth Camps that provide adolescents with outlets for higher education and adventure, Heritage Farmers Market which serve farm freshness to tables across Southern California, and Heritage Art Initiative which cultivates inspiration and imagination, all within urban areas across the region. With the support of the local public, Heritage Education Group's various outlets of communal services support happy, healthy, and thriving communities like yoursFor more information contact, Bing Turner 909-527-7193