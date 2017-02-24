News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
April Milner joins Wheaton | Bekins as Central Regional Sales Director
Milner will provide consultation and sales training for agents located in the Central Region.
Milner grew up around the moving and storage industry with her family owning Morse Moving & Storage, an Allied Van Lines agent with four locations in Indiana and Michigan. While at Morse, she served in various capacities, including outside sales relocation specialist, customer service manager, and most recently as general manager.
"We are excited to have someone with April's wealth of knowledge and experience in the moving and storage industry," said A.J. Schneider, Executive Vice President. "April will be a valuable asset to both the agency network and the van line."
Milner will oversee the growth of COD sales revenue and National Account sales acquisition and management. She also will strategize marketing efforts for lead generation, and act as a liaison between agents and the van line.
Milner graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor's in business administration. She currently resides in the Indianapolis area with her husband and three children.
About Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid
Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Wheaton Van Lines owns three household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid brands offer private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States Military is also one of the company's largest customers. Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is partner to approximately 340 Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com, www.bekins.com, or www.clarkreid.com.
Contact
Wheaton World Wide Moving | Bekins Van Lines
***@wvlcorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse