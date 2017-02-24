vituzote.com opens new bath & home storage retail experiential shop at Yaya Center Mall, Nairobi

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Retail

* Kenya

* Ecommerce Industry:

* Consumer Location:

* Nairobi - Nairobi - Kenya Subject:

* Services

Contact

Vitu Zote Supplies Limited

No 7, Chaka Court, Argwings Kodhek Road

0714389495

***@vituzote.com Vitu Zote Supplies LimitedNo 7, Chaka Court, Argwings Kodhek Road0714389495

End

-- Today www.vituzote.com announced addition of a new retail outlet at the Yaya Center Mall in Nairobi. The new bath and home storage experience center offers a unique take on the retail experience for customers to envision how their homes would look like with the bath and home and kitchen storage products that www.vituzote.com offers.Yaya Center Mall, one of the more established premium malls in Kenya has had a loyal tenant and customer base now going into their second generation and is centrally located in the high density mixed-use residential and commercial neighborhood.The new outlet by www.vituzote.com located on the 1st floor of Yaya Center will stock over 400 different bath and home storage items including shower curtains, bathroom, closet, wardrobe and kitchen organization tools. Commenting on the new shop, founder and Managing Director of www.vituzote.com " Over the last two years of listening to customer feedback has informed the choice for selecting this category as one that needed an experience center to showcase to customers what's possible. Organizing busy and active homes in a fashionable and attractive way is important for our customers and while we have been able to sell the same items to our customers on the internet, we think they will appreciate seeing more and more products in practical use. We will stock excellent quality and a wide range of products that help our customers organize better and get more out of their existing spaces".In mid-2016, vituzote.com completed the acquisition of the Kitchen Company that included distribution agreements for premium kitchen and dining products as well as a premium kitchen outlet center at the Junction Mall in Nairobi. Over the last 8 months, vituzote.com has been able to leverage the Junction Mall retail outlet as a pick-up center for internet orders made on www.vituzote.com and introduce new and affordable brands. Aaron Thuo commenting on the acquisition and growth of the Junction outlet "The Kitchen & dining space has always been one of our stronger growth areas where we see opportunities to serve customers with better products - affordably and with speed. We've received excellent feedback on the product assortment, pricing and convenience we are able to offer our internet customers that live or work around the Junction Mall area. Despite addition of new competing retail spaces around Nairobi since we acquired that outlet, we've seen increased footfall into the space and we believe our customer experience as well as product pricing and assortment has been well received".Commenting on future growth plans, Aaron Thuo "Over the next 12-24-months, www.vituzote.com plans to continue providing the omni-shopping experience for both internet and traditional brick and mortar customers as well as continue to add exciting product assortment and new categories, We're excited about playing a role in making a positive difference in our customers lives".