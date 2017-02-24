 
Cerebral Palsy Association In Alberta Is Celebrating Canada And Its Progress

(Calgary, Alberta – February 23, 2017) The Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta (CPAA) will be hosting the 11th Annual Life Without Limits Gala, on May 6 at the historical Heritage Park Gasoline Alley.
 
 
CALGARY, Alberta - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- (Calgary, Alberta – February 23, 2017) The Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta (CPAA) will be hosting the 11th Annual Life Without Limits Gala, on May 6 at the historical Heritage Park Gasoline Alley. The theme for this year's Gala is 'Celebrating Canada' in recognition of the country's progress in the area of disabilities.

"It is the CPAA's mission to make a difference by enriching and supporting the lives of individuals with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. As Canadians, we can truly celebrate the progress that Canada has made in creating a Life Without Limits for individuals with disabilities", says Joanne Dorn, Director of Development of the CPAA.

This gala is one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization, which is in its 11th year and already 50% sold.  The menu will highlight Canadian culinary specialties created by acclaimed Executive Chef, Leighton Smyth and paired with specially selected Canadian wines. The evening will also feature live entertainment and over 100 exciting silent and live auction items that are always a highlight of this event.

"We aim to make the event unique and exciting every year and that's what keeps our donors and sponsors coming back," says Dorn.

The proceeds raised at the Gala will be used to fund adaptive equipment, research, and the vital programs and services the CPAA provides to people with disabilities throughout Alberta.

For more information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities please visit www.lifewithoutlimitsgala.ca.

To inquire about media sponsorships or press tickets, contact:

Joanne Dorn

Director of Development

Direct: 403-710-3293

Email: jdorn@cpalberta.com

About the Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta
The Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta is a registered non-profit organization and makes a difference in the community by enriching the lives of people affected by cerebral palsy and other disabilities. Through our programs and services, we promote awareness, acceptance and understanding for persons with disabilities to live Life without Limits. For more information and to learn about ways you can support a Life without Limits, including our recycling and donation programs, please visit www.cpalberta.com or call 1-800-363-2807.

Media Contact
18003632807
4032193603
***@cpalberta.com
