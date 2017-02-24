Enjoy Zemas Madhouse Foods Award-Winning, Better for You Cookies at Natural Product Expo West

Free-from cookies are simple, delicious and ready-to-eat. Visit Zemas Madhouse Foods at Natural Products Expo West, March 10-12, Anaheim, CA, at Booth #5781, Hall E.

-- Known for its ancient whole grain baking mixes, Zemas Madhouse Foods' delicious, better for you and "free from" cookies are on store shelves nationwide and available for sampling to trade visitors at Natural Products Food Expo West, the world's largest natural and organic products trade show, held March 10-12, 2017 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.Made with ancient whole grains and available in four flavors (Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Cranberry and Peruvian Sweet Potato Spice), Zemas crunchy cookies are "free from" gluten, dairy, rice, GMOs and the top eight allergens.Just like Zemas baking mixes, Zemas bite-size cookies are clean, simple and packed with better for you ingredients like nutrient-rich ancient whole grains and a superseed trio of chia, hemp and flaxmeal. In fact, Zemas Sweet Potato Spice Cookies received Prevention Magazine's 2016 Cleanest Packaged Food Award. Each year, Prevention tests countless products, awarding only those that taste great, and meet the magazine's strict criteria for healthy, clean ingredients."The response to our line of better for you cookies has been great," says Jill Motew, Founder and CEO of Zemas. "In terms of ready-to-eat snacks, my healthy cookies belong in every household pantry with their safe and better for you ingredients."Stop by booth 5781 at Natural Products Expo West to try Zemas best selling, bite-sized, crunchy cookies, grab a sample pouch of Zemas award-winning Sweet Potato Pancake Mix and a free Zemas tote! Also Zemas will offer 25% off all orders placed during Expo West.Plus, talk with reps from Zemas on exciting product line expansions in the upcoming year.Zemas cookies and baking mixes are Top 8 Allergen-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, GFCO and Vegan certified, Kosher and made without refined sugar. Zemas cookies and mixes are made of ancient whole grains (e.g., teff, millet and quinoa) and a superseed trio (chia, hemp and flax) with built in Omega 3's, fiber and protein."We are committed to providing consumers with the highest-quality cookies and baking mixes that are delicious, clean and entirely wholesome," says Motew.Zemas cookies are available for $5.99 a box at www.zemasfoods.com and at leading natural, and specialty retailers and select supermarkets nationwide. For wholesale inquiries, contact Tricia Goldfarb, tricia@zemasfoods.com.Zemas Madhouse Foods is dedicated to manufacturing gluten-free, ancient grain cookies and baking mixes that support a clean eating lifestyle through the use of minimally processed ingredients that can safely be a part of diets that are limited, allergy-free and diabetic-friendly. Zemas commits to being free of the top eight allergens (dairy, soy, eggs, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, fish) as well as rice, sesame, yeast, sulfites, additives, trans fats, preservatives and refined sugar. Zemas Madhouse Foods cookies and baking mixes are available at select Whole Foods and specialty stores across the country, leading online retailers and at www.zemasfoods.com.