March 2017





North Florida Land Trust welcomes new Development Director to their team

Dana Doody has joined the organization and will lead the fundraising efforts
 
 
Dana Doody
Dana Doody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- North Florida Land Trust is pleased to announce Dana Doody has joined their team as a development director. Doody will lead the fundraising arm of the nonprofit organization. She will be working closely with NFLT President Jim McCarthy to expand the donor base and will be responsible for promoting NFLT's programs throughout Northeast Florida.

Doody has a strong background in business development and is a graduate of the Sandler Sales President Program. She established strong community relationships while working with the Jacksonville Regional Chamber of Commerce, where she started a Health Council. Doody has served on the board of directors of many local organizations, including the Urban Land Institute.

Doody lives in Ponte Vedra Beach with her husband and three of their five kids.  She enjoys the beach and has a deep love and passion for the natural habitats found in the North Florida region.

About North Florida Land Trust

North Florida Land Trust is a non-profit organization who serves as a champion of environmental protection in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. NFLT was founded in 1999 and has protected thousands of acres of environmentally significant land including land at Big Talbot Island, the River Branch Preserve, Pumpkin Hill State Park, Moccasin Slough, along the St. Mary's River and other valued natural areas in Northeast Florida.  NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with private landowners and other public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations.  For more information, visit www.northfloridalandtrust.org.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:North Florida Land Trust
