Accountant Gary Kane Discusses Types of Tax Relief That May be Available After a Natural Disaster

--- Gary Kane, Owner and Managing Partner of Kane Forensic Accounting, an Orlando forensic accounting firm, recently published a blog titled "Tax Implications After a Natural Disaster" on his website (http://www.kaneforensic.com)Gary Kane writes, "In many cases, the IRS will postpone tax deadlines occurring during and after the disaster time period. For instance, residents and businesses in affected Florida counties have until March 15, 2017 to file their 2015 returns that were on extension until October 17, 2016. Businesses also have until the March deadline to file the October 31, 2016 and January 31, 2017 quarterly payroll and excise tax returns. If you live in one of the officially declared disaster areas, you may also be able to claim disaster-associated casualty losses, and personal property losses not covered by insurance. You may be required to fill out additional forms to take advantage of some types of tax relief, such as deducting your personal property losses. You can find the forms on the IRS website at irs.gov."Kane Forensic Accounting specializes in forensic accounting, business valuation and succession planning. They leverage their specialized knowledge to provide valuable insight which enables their clients to make informed financial decisions.The entire blog can be found at http://www.kaneforensic.com/ tax-implications- after-a-natu... To learn more about Kane Forensic Accounting, please visit http://www.kaneforensic.com Gary Kane is owner and managing partner of Kane & Associates, and a licensed CPA in the state of Florida. His primary responsibilities include the planning and utilization of personnel, budgeting, cash flow management, and overall firm marketing. Mr. Kane has been responsible for all tax preparation and planning functions within the firm. He performs the final, technical review of all audit and review engagements.Mr. Kane has lectured widely on various aspects of income and estate planning and personal financial planning. He has appeared on several local television shows and has appeared on a national cable television program broadcast on the Satellite Program Network. With his background in tax and financial planning, Mr. Kane has been instrumental in assisting clients in the formation, implementation, and management of several real estate ventures, beginning with the planning stage through the completion and ultimate management or sale.Mr. Kane received his BSBA with honors with a major in accounting from the University of Florida and has a Masters of Science in Accountancy from the University of Central Florida. He has over forty-one years of public accounting experience, including four years with the international accounting firm of Alexander Grant (Orlando, Florida), before becoming a founding partner of Kane & Associates of Winter Park, Florida, in 1975. Mr. Kane was also an accountant with Chevron Oil Company in charge of fixed asset accounting for all oil and gas properties in Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.Mr. Kane is a member of the American and Florida Institutes of Certified Public Accountants and has satisfied the requirements to be accredited in Business Valuation by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Kane is a Certified Valuation Analyst and member of the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts. He is past president of the Central Florida Chapter of the International Association for Financial Planning and has served as Chairman of its Board of Directors.Mr. Kane has been an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida teaching intermediate accounting and has assisted the Small Business Development Center at the University of Central Florida in lectures on business acquisition and accounting systems for small businesses. Mr. Kane assists attorneys in numerous areas, including tax planning, litigation, and divorce settlements. He has testified for over twenty years as an expert witness in Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Seminole, and Volusia counties.