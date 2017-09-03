 
Anastasia's River Launches New Back Brace and Celebrates By Offering Coupons

Anastasia's River announced the launch of their Unisex Back Brace by having a promotional coupon sale. Subscribe to their website and save. All coupons will expire on March 9, 2017.
 
 
Subscribe & Save on Your Back Brace
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Unisex Back Brace is available for purchase on Amazon and is on sale for a limited time only. The back support brace retails at $24.97 and is currently on sale for just $4.99 with your one time use coupon code. Subscribe to their FAQ website and save. http://www.lw-retail.com/. All coupon codes expire 3/9/2017.

The Unisex Back Brace is a back support brace made from a sturdy, one piece design. It has two sets of adjustable velcro straps. The front is breathable mesh and the back has four sturdy lumbar supports. The supports not only help relieve back pain, but also helps with your posture. You can choose from sizes small to XXL to ensure a proper fit.

"We love this back brace and are so happy to be able to offer it at this affordable sale price. Kyle and I each have our own brace that we wear daily so we know it works." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.

Features of the Unisex Back Brace:

• Reinforced with four durable steel lumbar bars
• Simple, sturdy one piece design
• Available in 5 different sizes
• Two sets of adjustable straps

You can purchase the Unisex Back Brace with confidence from the trusted website Amazon.com. There are a limited supply of coupons, subscribe to their website and get your coupon now http://www.lw-retail.com/

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

