 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Frisco
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Frisco
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
February 2017
28272625

Mike Vega Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Mike Vega Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Mike Vega Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
FRISCO, Texas - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates welcomes Mike Vega, a former Software Developer. He will office in the Frisco location and brings 8 years of real estate experience. "I enjoy helping people in the community," said Mr. Vega. "My career in real estate fulfills that joy and RE/MAX DFW Associates provides the perfect platform to continue and advance my real estate passion."

Bonnie Watson, Manager of the Frisco office, states, "Mr. Vega brings great energy to the office and to his clients. His dedication and smart-decision making skills are impeccable. Here at RE/MAX DFW Associates we look for the very best to join us and Mr. Vega fits right in."

Originally from Warren, OH, Mr. Vega moved to Dallas, TX a year ago with his wife and daughter. He has a degree in Computer Science and enjoys cooking. He has earned the President Sales Club Award from his previous realty company.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Mike Vega can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 330.883.5287 or via email at Mike.Vega@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Tags:Re Max, Residential Real Estate, Frisco
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Frisco - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share