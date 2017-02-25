News By Tag
Mike Vega Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Bonnie Watson, Manager of the Frisco office, states, "Mr. Vega brings great energy to the office and to his clients. His dedication and smart-decision making skills are impeccable. Here at RE/MAX DFW Associates we look for the very best to join us and Mr. Vega fits right in."
Originally from Warren, OH, Mr. Vega moved to Dallas, TX a year ago with his wife and daughter. He has a degree in Computer Science and enjoys cooking. He has earned the President Sales Club Award from his previous realty company.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Mike Vega can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 330.883.5287 or via email at Mike.Vega@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
