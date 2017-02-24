 
Herbalife Nutrition Partners with Syngene to Establish Nutrition Research & Development Lab in India

 
 
BANGALORE, India - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Herbalife, a global nutrition company, today announced the launch of its first Nutrition Research and Development Labin India, in partnership with Syngene, Asia's leading contract research and manufacturing organization. The strategic partnership will help Herbalife Nutrition develop and formulate world-class nutrition products for Indian consumers.

The new Nutrition Research and Development facility spans 3,000 sq ft, and is located within the Syngene campus at Bangalore. The facility also houses a separate Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) formulation lab to support product testing, sampling and end-product development.

The Nutrition Research and Development Lab will house a group of Syngene scientists that will work for Herbalife Nutrition on various research and development projects. Herbalife will work closely with Syngene in the areas of research and development in the field of nutrition - including product development, sensory evaluation and testing, scientific content writing pertaining to nutritional products and supplements, project management, formulation development, analytical service, stability study and other related services – and ensure that the right systems and processes are followed to deliver world-class nutrition products for Herbalife India.

Speaking at a press conference held in Bangalore, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head - Herbalife International India Pvt. Ltd,said, "Practicing good nutrition habits is fast becoming a way of life and it is imperative for us to ensure that we consistently deliver high quality and affordable products to our consumers. Apart from bringing the global portfolio of products to India, we also endeavor to develop flavors that appeal to the Indian palate. Setting up the Nutrition R&D Lab in collaboration with Syngene will give us the ability to turnaround new products faster, and introduce them to the market quicker."

Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Managing Director, Syngene International Ltd, said, "We are happy to partner with Herbalife in setting up their Nutrition Research and Development Lab. At Syngene, we are committed to developing products that enable people to lead healthier lives. We see many synergies in this association and feel it is natural for us to partner with Herbalife Nutrition to help them in their quest of advancing better nutrition."

Dr. Manoj Nerurkar, Chief Operating Officer, Syngene International Ltd. added, "This is our fifth dedicated center and second for nutrition research. We see this partnership as an endorsement of Syngene's scientific capabilities to deliver innovative solutions across a wide industry segment and look forward to working closely with Herbalife Nutrition to support their R&D requirements."

About Herbalife

Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great products since 1980. Our nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Independent Herbalife Members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of malnutrition by offering high-quality products, one-on-one coaching with a Herbalife member and a community that inspires customers towards a healthy, active life. We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many other sports. The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange with net sales of US$4.5 billion in 2015. To learn more visit Herbalife.com or www.IAmHerbalife.com.

About Syngene

Syngene International Limited, (BSE code: 539268, NSE Id: SYNGENE, ISIN Id: INE398R01022) is one of Asia's largest Contract Research Organizations.
We provide discovery, development and manufacturing services across life-science based industries. These services are aimed towards bringing novel molecules and innovative products to the market by supporting the R&D efforts of organizations across diverse sectors such as pharma, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, agro chemicals and consumer goods. Syngene offers an integrated platform for R&D focused organizations to optimize their R&D investments and develop their novel products with a distinctive cost advantage. In FY2016, Syngene serviced 256 clients including 8 of the top 10 global pharma companies. For more details, visit: www.syngeneintl.com.

For more information, please contact:

S. Viswanath

Herbalife India

Email: seshadriv@herbalife.com

Handphone: +91-9945334927

Sandeep Nair

Syngene International Ltd

Email: sandeep.nair@syngeneintl.com

Handphone: +91-8884367776

