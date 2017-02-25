News By Tag
BizLibrary Client, Conductix-Wampfler, Wins Three 2017 LEAD Awards for Leadership Excellence
Those awards included:
- Innovation in Deployment of Leadership Programs
- Best Mentoring Program
- Best Use of a Learning Management System
The LEAD awards have been given over the past 35 years to organizations with outstanding leadership development programs. Full details of the 2017 awards and recipients were made available in the February 2017 edition of Leadership Excellence Essentials.
Conductix-Wampfler has worked hard to create leadership development programs for high potential employees – Conductix Academy and Mentoring Matters were both recognized with LEAD awards, along with Conductix-Wampfler's Online Learning Center, provided through the BizLibrary LMS.
"We're so proud of Conductix-Wampfler and Jessica for their determination and success with building these leadership programs, along with their online employee training program," said Shannon Kluczny, VP of Client Success with BizLibrary. "They've been an outstanding client to partner with while we work together developing their training programs, and are most deserving of these LEAD awards!"
About Conductix-Wampfler
Conductix-Wampfler is an innovative global engineering company focused on designing and manufacturing a wide range of safe, reliable, and sustainable energy and data transfer systems. Our high-quality products provide the power and control link between stationary and moving machinery. Our customers are major global players in the material handling, intralogistics, and transportation sectors. From our worldwide network of ISO 9001 certified facilities and sales offices, we serve our customers' long-term productivity needs and supply them with the right technical solutions.
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 5,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
