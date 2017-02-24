News By Tag
Dr. Bellamy Carter Brook named Certified Medical Director
Dr. Bellamy Carter Brook has served as Medical Director at Peconic Landing since 2010. He is a Board-Certified, Long-Island trained family practice physician with over 14 years' of medical experience on the East End, specializing in geriatrics and family medicine. With offices in Riverhead and Wading River, Dr. Brook is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He is a graduate of New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury.
To apply for the Certified Medical Director (CMD) distinction, providers must have served in the position for at least five years and show a commitment to advancing the knowledge and quality of care at the organizations they serve.
In addition to a year's worth of independent study, Dr. Brook also participated in a live and interactive training program over the course of several days, putting his knowledge and understating of post-acute and long-term care to work.
"Pursuing this certification has allowed me to acquire the advanced knowledge and understanding needed to better care for our members, and that is rewarding," said Dr. Brook. "I look forward to providing the innovative and person-centered care options that these members deserve."
Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing said, "Dr. Brook's commitment to excellence in quality of care is an asset to our community, and we are proud to have him as our Medical Director. We congratulate him on this well-deserved accomplishment."
The Health Center at Peconic Landing is now welcoming individuals for care at Harbor South, the East End's first memory support neighborhood, as well as The Bluffs, its new resort-style short-term rehabilitative care center. Peconic Landing is also home to The Shores for skilled nursing care and Harbor North for assisted living.
For more information about Peconic Landing or its new Health Center expansion, please visit http://peconiclanding.com/
###
Peconic Landing is an innovative, not-for-profit CCAC-CARF-accredited continuing care retirement community (CCRC) located on the waterfront in Greenport, N.Y ., on the North Fork of Long Island. Among its long list of achievements, Peconic Landing is the only equity-based LifeCare community in the state of New York. It is a member of LeadingAge and LeadingAge New York and embraces a healthy, active lifestyle infused with a sense of exploration, creativity, and generosity of spirit.
