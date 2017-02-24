 
City Beat News Awards First-time and Repeat Winners for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

City Beat News announces the most recent recipients of its Spectrum Award, which honors excellent customer service, and among those businesses being recognized are first-time and consecutive-year winners.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest winners of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, and the businesses range from auto dealerships to restaurants to salons and more.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

United Imports of Jacksonville, Fla., (www.unitedimportscars.com) is a first-time Spectrum Award winner, receiving the highest possible rating of 5 stars in 2017. The family-owned dealership has specialized in pre-owned luxury vehicles since early 2009. The dealership also offers an in-house service department. The team at United Imports prides itself on a high number of referrals as well as returning customers. For more information, visit the dealership's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/UNITED-IMPORTS-JACKSONVIL....

Herb Beauty Parlour in Mechanicsburg, Penn., (www.herbbeautyparlour.com) received its second straight Spectrum Award in 2017. Herb Beauty Parlour offers a long list of services designed to show clients how to be at their best both inside and out, including threading, waxing, skin care, facials, skin lightening, body treatments, Ayurvedic Beauty Care, and Henna and Mehandi. Visit Herb Beauty's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/HERB-BEAUTY-PARLOUR-MECHANICSBURG-PA.

Crase Auto Connection in Channahon, Ill., (www.craseautoil.com) is a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The independently owned used-car dealership carries a huge selection of cars, trucks, vans, SUVs and crossover vehicles and has served the community for nearly 20 years. The dealership also offers auto repair and service. The goal is to make purchasing, and owning, an automobile an easy, simple and pleasant experience for its customers. Visit the dealership's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CRASE-AUTO-CONNECTION-CHANNAHON-IL.

Cilantro Indian Café in Cary, N.C., (www.cilantroindia.com) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. What began as a small take-out restaurant has become a full-service restaurant specializing in food from the Northeast region of India. Customers enjoy fresh and spicy Indian food in a casual and comfortable atmosphere, and much of the vegetables are sourced locally when possible. Visit the restaurant's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/CILANTRO-INDIAN-CAFE-APEX-NC.

Haveli Indian Restaurant of St. Louis (www.havelistl.com) is a three-time Spectrum Award winner. Haveli offers authentic North Indian cuisine with a variety of curries made from fresh, natural ingredients. The restaurant's other goal is maintain the hospitality traditions of India in its tranquil yet decadent atmosphere. Haveli offers both lunch and dinner buffets as well as a full-service menu. Visit the restaurant's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/27791.

Another three-time Spectrum Award winner is Diamonds, Pearls & Jade of Columbus, Ohio, (www.diamondspearlsjade.com). The jewelry store has been serving the community with its extensive inventory of fine jewelry, custom jewelry and loose gemstones, pearls and jade carvings since 1982. The store's unique appointment-only business model allows it to provide excellent, personalized service to customers. Visit its Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/881887.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

