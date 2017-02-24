News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Honors Top Producers at Bikers' Ball Celebration
Advancing the company's Leader of the Pack theme from its Annual Awards ceremony, the exclusive celebration honored the company's elite Realtors who achieved extraordinary success in 2016.
"We congratulate our award-winning associates, who are the top of the top, on their tremendous accomplishments,"
Dressed in diamonds, denim, leather and lace, the company's leading real estate associates enjoyed a thrilling celebration highlighted by gourmet cuisine, libations and entertainment.
The festivities honored more than 80 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices sales associates and their guests from the company's branch offices throughout the First Coast.
"We love to engage with our team and use every opportunity available to let them know how much we appreciate their efforts and success," said Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "It is because of their contributions our company is the leader in Northeast Florida."
More information is available at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
