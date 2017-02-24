News By Tag
* PiCOEXPLORER
* USHIO
* Lif
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
USHIO to Showcase PiCOEXPLORER™, LIF and DNA Sensing Technology at Pittcon 2017
USHIO will exhibit and demonstrate the handheld, light weight, and economical, PiCOEXPLORER™ photo-absorbance sensor (PAS), at Pittcon 2017.
USHIO will exhibit and demonstrate the handheld, light weight, and economical, PiCOEXPLORER™
The PiCOEXPLORER PAS-110 is a compact laboratory research device that dramatically improves the efficiency of experiments in seconds in just 3 easy steps. The PiCOEXPLORER can be easily controlled by a smartphone or tablet mobile device. This analytical tool allows for quick concentration measurement and detection of protein, nitrite ion concentration, heavy metals, endocrine disruptors, and DNA through colorimetric assays or reagents.
The PiCOEXPLORER enables concentration measurement and analysis of a sample in an unopened PCR tube, and thus, does not require use of a pipette. In addition, it incorporates a communication function that allows the user to operate PiCOEXPLORER via a smartphone or tablet. Measurements can be saved in the application and/or uploaded to a computer. Therefore, the PiCOEXPLORER can greatly reduce both the time and the labor required for measurements, making it a great contribution to improve laboratory efficiency. For more information about the USHIO PiCOEXPLORER PAS-110, visit www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.
About Ushio America, Inc.
Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™
Contact
Ushio America, Inc.
***@ushio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse