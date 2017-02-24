 
Apostles Church Buys 108-Year-Old Church for New Home

St. Louis' Hilliker Corporation represents both buyer and seller with sale
 
 
4515 Evans Ave. is the home of the new Apostles Church in St. Louis, Mo.
ST. LOUIS - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Hilliker Corporation, a locally owned and managed commercial real estate company in St. Louis, Mo., recently assisted a local church purchase a historic church.

Apostles Church bought the Visitation-St. Ann Shrine Church located at 4515 Evans Ave. for $250,000.  According to Apostles Church pastor Todd Gentman, his church will make approximately $30,000 in renovations that include replacing floors and updating classrooms.  Prior to moving into the church, Apostles Church was leasing space at 5574 Delmar Blvd.

The 25,000-square-foot church, which was built in 1909, was designed by nationally recognized architect and painter Thomas P. Barnett.  The church is constructed of red brick and Bedford limestone in the Tudor Gothic style.

Founded in 2015, Apostles Church is a diverse community that works toward equity for its neighbors on the north side of Delmar.  It is a people of God, called out of the division in the city to be ministers of reconciliation.

Hilliker Corporation agent Hal Ball and Linda Wash of Linda Wash Real Estate represented the seller, St. Louis Archdiocese.  Hilliker Corporation agent Peter Newton represented the buyer, Apostles Church.

Hilliker Corporation, which targets regional and national entrepreneurs, is St. Louis' largest locally owned independent commercial real estate company located at 1401 S. Brentwood Blvd.  The firm's agents, who each average over 15 years of experience, have completed more than 10,000 sales and leases for industrial, office, retail and institutional clients since its inception in 1985.  For more information, contact Peter Newton at (314) 781-0001 or visit their website at http://www.hillikercorp.com.

