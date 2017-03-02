Common job interview questions for a job in software consultancy BRISTOL, England - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- 1 "Describe a typical work week for a software consultant"

1 "Describe a typical work week for a software consultant"This question is designed to gauge what prior experience you have in software consultancy and how you can apply your own knowledge to formulate expectations. Both of these are important traits in an aspiring software consultant as experience will provide a familiarity with processes that will streamline assimilating into software team and showing that you can make assumptions based on knowledge proves your logic skills. The best candidates are able to keep their answer to this question short, well organised and are able to relate it to their own past professional or academic experiences.2 "What's your biggest weakness?"It's very tempting to reply to this question with a weakness that is actually a strength. Doing that won't be fooling anyone and is a wasted opportunity to prove yourself as a good candidate for a software consultancy position to the interviewer. The key here is to identify something that you are bad at but be sure to mention how you are taking actions to improve it. Luckily software consultancy is such a multifaceted position that there are always new areas, codes, technologies that you could be learning about. Identify which of those areas you do struggle with most and take some time before your interview to look over what you would need to improve those skills. During your interview, if you can prove that you can not only identify your areas of weakness but that you also know exactly how you are going to tackle those weaknesses then you can show that you are an ideal candidate for the software consultancy position.3 "Why should we hire you as a software consultant?"This could potentially be a messy question to answer – where do you start? The important skills here are being able to be organised and succinct while being able to provide support for the claims you make. For example, it is tempting to reel off a list of positive attributes that are beneficial to a software consultant. You can say that you are knowledgeable, experienced and have good people sills – but you don't need to have those skills in order to say that you have them. A good candidate for a software consultancy position would instead say that they have good people skills, as evidenced by their role as a social secretary for a society at University or that they are experienced in software consultancy as evidenced by their role working in a software consultancy firm for 3 years.


