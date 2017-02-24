 
Orlando Stone Works Exposes Mistakes about Maintenance of Travertine Floors

 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Orlando Stone Works has unveiled its new website for homeowners and businesses in Central Florida. Most known for hard surface restoration, and its popular travertine tile and grout cleaning in Orlando Their unrivaled attention to detail and client satisfaction accolades continues to spur their expansion.

Carl Maddock has acquired the most respected training available in the industry. Maurizio Bertoli [affectionately known as "MB"] was the best of the best in stone restoration. Carl had the unique opportunity to train under him. Orlando Stone Works has continued to implement those same principles that MB held sacred. Staff at Orlando Stone Works continues to embrace the "no-nonsense" attitude that made MB a force to be reckoned with. This bedrock of principles has earned them to be a well-respected expert and authority in the natural stone restoration industry.

Virtually everyday staff receives calls from consumers complaining about unethical practices. Orlando Stone Works has continued to work hard to assist consumers with their misconceptions and grievances on natural stone. One of the many resources they offer the public is their Daily Maintenance Do's And Don'ts. Feel free to download it. Consumers have discovered Orlando Stone Works legacy has been maintained through their dedication of honesty and diligent work. Education before any sale has been paramount to their philosophy and consumers appreciate the results this provides to them.

Consumers and business have continually reported that their stone was looking better longer and required less visits from Orlando Stone Works. Carl was quoted as saying "We have an outstanding team, and we take great pride in getting the project completed according to our clients desires." Their services include marble polishing, marble restoration, terrazzo, limestone, among other natural stone surfaces.

Orlando Stone Works welcomes the opportunity to educate all consumers about their natural stone surfaces in their home or business. Orlando Stone Works has over 17 years' experience. Take advantage of their education and experience.

Contact Info:

Name: Carl Maddox

Organization: Orlando Stone Works

Address: 1080 Woodcock Road Suite 200, Orlando, 32803 United States

Phone: 407-258-1190

For more information, please visit http://orlandostoneworks.com

Orlando Stone Works
Carl Maddox
***@orlandostoneworks.com
