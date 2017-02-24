News By Tag
Orlando Stone Works Exposes Mistakes about Maintenance of Travertine Floors
Carl Maddock has acquired the most respected training available in the industry. Maurizio Bertoli [affectionately known as "MB"] was the best of the best in stone restoration. Carl had the unique opportunity to train under him. Orlando Stone Works has continued to implement those same principles that MB held sacred. Staff at Orlando Stone Works continues to embrace the "no-nonsense"
Virtually everyday staff receives calls from consumers complaining about unethical practices. Orlando Stone Works has continued to work hard to assist consumers with their misconceptions and grievances on natural stone. One of the many resources they offer the public is their Daily Maintenance Do's And Don'ts. Feel free to download it. Consumers have discovered Orlando Stone Works legacy has been maintained through their dedication of honesty and diligent work. Education before any sale has been paramount to their philosophy and consumers appreciate the results this provides to them.
Consumers and business have continually reported that their stone was looking better longer and required less visits from Orlando Stone Works. Carl was quoted as saying "We have an outstanding team, and we take great pride in getting the project completed according to our clients desires." Their services include marble polishing, marble restoration, terrazzo, limestone, among other natural stone surfaces.
Orlando Stone Works welcomes the opportunity to educate all consumers about their natural stone surfaces in their home or business. Orlando Stone Works has over 17 years' experience. Take advantage of their education and experience.
Name: Carl Maddox
Address: 1080 Woodcock Road Suite 200, Orlando, 32803 United States
Phone: 407-258-1190
For more information, please visit http://orlandostoneworks.com
