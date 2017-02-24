News By Tag
Tickets on Sale Now for Circus Flora's 2017 Production – "TIME FLIES"
Get your tickets to travel back in time with St. Louis' renowned one-ring circus June 1st – 25th Under the Air-Conditioned Big Top in Grand Center
"Time travel stories are so fun and rich for the imagination,"
Inside Circus Flora's intimate Big Top, a variety of internationally acclaimed entertainers will weave the story of Time Flies with jaw-dropping and thrilling displays. Their five-piece band will add yet another layer of live entertainment to the experience as they accompany this story-book style theatrical presentation with an originally-composed soundtrack.
As always, Circus Flora has assembled a cast of world-class acts to help tell the story of a love triangle caught between the present and the 1920s. Famed equestrienne Heidi Herriott pairs with dancer Andrea Murillo to premiere a never-before-
"Circus Flora is a beloved institution in St. Louis, and we are honored to present a unique and unmatched brand of circus and theater," boasts Executive Director, Larry Mabrey. "We continue to explore this marriage of genres by showcasing classical circus acts, young and innovative circus performers, and even incorporating artists from other performing arts disciplines. Circus Flora truly is an event like no other that you won't want to miss."
Always exciting and always affordable, Circus Flora is the best circus in America and the best show in town. Circus Flora's new production Time Flies takes place under the air-conditioned red-and-white Big Top tent in Grand Center next to Powell Symphony Hall (corner of Grand Boulevard and Samuel Shepard Drive.) Performances run June 1-25 with show times of Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 5:30 p.m.; and "Little Top Wednesday" at 10 a.m., a special abbreviated show for smaller kids or the "kids at heart." A separate peanut-free preview (June 1st) and a sensory friendly performance (June 22nd) will be offered for our patrons with special needs. Concessions and merchandise to please all ages and tastes will be available for purchase during each performance. Tickets for Time Flies range from$10 - $50 (based on seating and performance)
