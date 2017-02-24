 
Tickets on Sale Now for Circus Flora's 2017 Production – "TIME FLIES"

Get your tickets to travel back in time with St. Louis' renowned one-ring circus June 1st – 25th Under the Air-Conditioned Big Top in Grand Center
 
 
Circus Flora's "Time Flies"
Circus Flora's "Time Flies"
 
ST. LOUIS - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Nothing signals the arrival of summer in St. Louis like the site of Circus Flora's red and white Big Top in Grand Center.  This summer their newest production, Time Flies, will transport circus-goers back in time.  Patrons will join graceful aerialists and powerful acrobats on a journey through the fourth dimension.  What will they do with this gift of time travel? Where will they go? Will they change history and the course of their lives forever? Get your passport to adventure now at Metrotix.com and find out June 1st through 25th!

"Time travel stories are so fun and rich for the imagination," explains Circus Flora Artistic Director Jack Marsh.  "Who hasn't enjoyed wondering what it would be like to re-live past events, or change the past to affect the present? Our artists are so used to conquering the first three dimensions that you'll never believe what they'll do to the fourth."

Inside Circus Flora's intimate Big Top, a variety of internationally acclaimed entertainers will weave the story of Time Flies with jaw-dropping and thrilling displays.  Their five-piece band will add yet another layer of live entertainment to the experience as they accompany this story-book style theatrical presentation with an originally-composed soundtrack.

As always, Circus Flora has assembled a cast of world-class acts to help tell the story of a love triangle caught between the present and the 1920s. Famed equestrienne Heidi Herriott pairs with dancer Andrea Murillo to premiere a never-before-seen tango between human and horse.  Fresh from performing with Cirque du Soleil, acrobat Sasha Harrington will defy gravity with her aerial straps routine.  Fellow Cirque performer and World Juggling Champion Kyle Driggs' unique fusion of juggling, movement and theatre put a modern twist on a classic act that is sure to amaze. High wire daredevils and fan favorite, the Flying Wallendas, return with another death-defying routine high above the ring.  St. Louis native Sidney "Iking" Bateman returns home from traveling the world to debut his acrobatics on the Chinese pole.  The Poema Family will showcase the rare form of Risley Acrobatics ("human foot juggling") along with graceful and thrilling aerial hoop and flying trapeze performances.  The talented youth acrobats from Circus Harmony's St. Louis Arches and physical comedian Adam Kuchler round out the spectacular array of entertainment with faithful narrator Yo Yo – Circus Flora's Theater Director Cecil MacKinnon – guiding our journey through time.

"Circus Flora is a beloved institution in St. Louis, and we are honored to present a unique and unmatched brand of circus and theater," boasts Executive Director, Larry Mabrey.  "We continue to explore this marriage of genres by showcasing classical circus acts, young and innovative circus performers, and even incorporating artists from other performing arts disciplines.  Circus Flora truly is an event like no other that you won't want to miss."

Always exciting and always affordable, Circus Flora is the best circus in America and the best show in town. Circus Flora's new production Time Flies takes place under the air-conditioned red-and-white Big Top tent in Grand Center next to Powell Symphony Hall (corner of Grand Boulevard and Samuel Shepard Drive.) Performances run June 1-25 with show times of Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 and 5:30 p.m.; and "Little Top Wednesday" at 10 a.m., a special abbreviated show for smaller kids or the "kids at heart." A separate peanut-free preview (June 1st) and a sensory friendly performance (June 22nd) will be offered for our patrons with special needs.  Concessions and merchandise to please all ages and tastes will be available for purchase during each performance.  Tickets for Time Flies range from$10 - $50 (based on seating and performance). They are available through all MetroTix outlets including www.MetroTix.com and by phone at 314-534-1111. Tickets can also be purchased at the Fabulous Fox Theater Box Office, located at 531 North Grand Blvd. Box office hours are Monday- Friday 10am – 6pm, and Saturday 10am- 2pm. Group discounts are available for groups of 20 or more by calling Circus Flora, 314-289-4044. Visit www.circusflora.org for more information.

Source:Circus Flora
Email:***@marqueemediaandmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Circus, Wallendas, Cirque Du Soleil
Industry:Entertainment
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
