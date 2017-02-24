News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Finding a Match for Baby Roman
Keller Williams Southwest joins forces with Be The Match to help find a match for a two year old boy living in Richmond.
Roman is a two year old boy living in Richmond. He has the rare disease Shwachman-Diamond syndrome and is in need of a bone marrow donor.
Felicia was kind enough to setup shop and handle onsite swab testing for all those who qualified for in person testing. For those who didn't qualify and would still like to help, the three ways to do it are below.
1.) Register at join.bethematch.org/
2.) Join the Facebook group facebook.com/
3.) Share the flyer with others you know
About KW (Keller Williams) Southwest
At KW Southwest, our mission is simple, "Give where you live." At the core of KW Southwest is the conviction that who you do business with matters. They believe the company we keep can contribute to our lives in untold ways.
KW Southwest believes real estate is a local business driven by individual associates and their presence within the community. KW Southwest operates on the premise that if the company focuses all its resources on building the agents' businesses, the agents will build the company beyond all expectations. With this philosophy, KWSW is reshaping the industry landscape in Fort Bend.
Contact
Keller Williams Southwest
***@kw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse