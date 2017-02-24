News By Tag
SPHERE Technology Solutions Continues to Grow with UK Expansion
Award Winning Cybersecurity Firm establishes presence in London, UK
"Our global customers are seeing an increase in threats and with new regulations on the horizon, we are expanding our footprint to introduce our service and software solutions," said Rita Gurevich, Founder and President of SPHERE Technology Solutions. "We believe that now is the perfect opportunity to capitalize on our immense expertise and expand into the United Kingdom."
SPHERE has been pleased to work with key organizations in supporting the expansion efforts. London & Partners and the Department of International Trade have been instrumental in helping coordinate the establishment of SPHERE in London. The new office will be positioned to offer services and software, as it relates to the core competencies that have made SPHERE Technology Solutions successful in the highly competitive US Cybersecurity market.
David Slater, Director of International Trade & Investment at London & Partners said: "With Europe's largest tech hub and access to international markets, London remains a leading destination for innovative US technology companies such as SPHERE technology solutions. London has more software developers than any other European city and our tech talent pool is helping to make London a world leader in the development of new solutions in areas such as cyber security and big data. In the coming years we look forward to helping more US technology businesses establish operations in London and SPHERE Technologies expansion offers further proof that London is open for business, innovation and talent."
"I am honored to lead the expansion of an organization that continues to dominate the cybersecurity industry into the United Kingdom" said Bill Noonan, Senior Director with SPHERE Technology Solutions. "Our people have never shied away from a challenge to protect organizations from critical cybersecurity issues. We look forward to introducing our services and software to a new marketplace to show them how we have helped our current clients maintain security and compliance."
For more information on SPHERE Technology Solutions, please visit www.sphereco.com.
About SPHERE Technology Solutions
SPHERE Technology Solutions is an acknowledged leader in Cybersecurity solutions. Working with cutting edge technologies to provide concrete, business-relevant technology solutions as both project-based assignments and on-going managed services, along with strategic software sales and integration, SPHERE is one of the fastest growing, woman-owned technology firm in New Jersey. Based in Jersey City, NJ with a global staff, SPHERE has been engaged by numerous Fortune 100 financial, pharmaceutical, transportation, insurance and manufacturing companies in the US and globally.
