EPIC Pipeline Launches Open Season for New Pipeline

EPIC Pipeline will transport Crude Oil and Condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi

-- EPIC Pipeline Company, LLC ("EPIC") today announced a forty-five (45) day open season to obtain commitments from interested parties for a new pipeline ("EPIC Pipeline") transporting crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas. The EPIC Pipeline will have multiple receipt points in the western part of the Permian Basin, providing access to producers in both the Delaware and Midland basins.EPIC Pipeline will consist of a new 730-mile pipeline comprised of 16, 20, 24 and 30-inch pipeline with capacity to deliver up to 440,000 barrels per day of crude and condensate from the Delaware and Midland basins to the Corpus Christi market area. It is currently anticipated that this open season will only be for the first 200,000 bbl/day of space on the pipeline. EPIC reserves the right to hold a second open season for additional takeaway capacity out of the Permian Basin but the rates, benefits, and terms available in the second open season will not be as preferential as those rates, benefits, and terms available in the first. If held, the second open season may also include takeaway capacity from intermediate points on the line between the Permian Basin and Corpus Christi that would allow access for production from the Eagle Ford Shale.The EPIC Pipeline project includes at least four receipt points for crude oil and condensate in Texas including Orla, Pecos, Crane, and Midland. Crude oil delivery points will include connectivity to an EPIC affiliate's marine terminal on the Corpus Christi Inner Harbor as well as additional destinations in the Taft and Corpus Christi area.EPIC anticipates that the pipeline will be operational Q1 of 2019.EPIC is being sponsored by TexStar Midstream Logistics, L.P., Castleton Commodities International LLC, and Ironwood Midstream Energy Partners, LLC."TexStar and its partners are excited to extend our business into the Permian Basin, where we see tremendous opportunity and continued growth. TexStar has a proven track record of building crude oil pipelines in emerging areas and looks forward to expanding upon its relationships with producers to make the project a success." says Phil Mezey, CEO of TexStar's general partner.This open season will begin today March 1, 2017 at 5:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm on April 15th, 2017. Any interested party should direct inquiries via email to EPICPipeline@texstarlogistics.com or call Jeff Dorrow directly at 210.587.6039.