ANY LAB TEST NOW® Announces Strategic Partnership with FirstLight Home Care®

-- ANY LAB TEST NOW®, a national franchise of direct access lab testing, announces a new strategic partnership with FirstLight Home Care®, a national franchise of non-medical in-home care services. The partnership will guarantee consistent pricing across the country for the thousands of employees FirstLight Home Care will send to ALTN for an array of pre-employment drug, alcohol and health tests."We are excited to partner with FirstLight Home Care as the go-to source for employee testing at all of its 160 locations," says ANY LAB TEST NOW CEO Clarissa Bradstock. "We provide the most thorough, expedient and confidential testing, and companies like FirstLight Home Care need best-in-class service to ensure their workers are healthy and safe to send into the homes of their elderly clients."FirstLight Home Care can send now send employees to ALTN for tests that includes 10-panel drug screens, or Hepatitis C or TB tests. "We take pride in ensuring our clients that every one of our staff members takes part in thorough background checks and testing before entering a home" says Jeff Bevis, President & Co-Founder of FirstLight Home Care. "This partnership will streamline our operations and make us more efficient while providing greater assurances to our clients with ALTN's established procedures and pricing for employee drug and health testing."About ANY LAB TEST NOW®Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner. With 160 facilities around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.About FirstLight Home CareFirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals maintain their independence and enhance their quality of life. By setting the highest standards and combining innovation with best practices, the company has created an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. Since opening its first location in 2010, FirstLight has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies by Entrepreneur Magazine and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000. To learn more about FirstLight Home Care visit www.FirstLightHomeCare.com.