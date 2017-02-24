 
Parker Orthodontics Announces College Scholarship Program

 
 
PO- Top Only-Full Color-01small
PARKER, Colo. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Jeff Collins, of Parker Orthodontics, is committed to supporting the Parker community in various ways. His latest effort is the establishment of the Parker Orthodontics Smiling Senior Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one graduating high school senior in the Parker area.

"I truly value our community and part of my mission is to share smiles, not only through orthodontic treatment, but in giving back and supporting our youth.  I'm honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the education of a student in our community," explains Dr. Collins.

Scholarship applications are available on the Parker Orthodontics website: www.parkerorthodontics.com/scholarship. A brief questionnaire, a sealed transcript and a letter of acceptance from the chosen college is required to be considered for the scholarship. All application materials must be returned to Parker Orthodontics by Friday, April 7th.

# # #

Dr. Jeff Collins is a highly experienced orthodontist with practices in Parker, Elizabeth and Castle Rock. He and his team are committed to providing outstanding and comfortable orthodontic care to patients of all ages. Parker Orthodontics offers a variety of treatment options, including Invisalign and traditional braces, and customizes care for each individual patient. Due to his successful Invisalign treatment outcomes, he has received the distinction of Elite Invisalign Provider. www.parkerorthodontics.com/scholarship
Source:Parker Orthodontics
Email:***@orthosynetics.com Email Verified
Tags:Orthodontist Parker, Orthodontics Parker Co, Braces Parker Orthodontics
Industry:Health
Location:Parker - Colorado - United States
Subject:Projects
