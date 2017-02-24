News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Parker Orthodontics Announces College Scholarship Program
The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one graduating high school senior in the Parker area.
"I truly value our community and part of my mission is to share smiles, not only through orthodontic treatment, but in giving back and supporting our youth. I'm honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the education of a student in our community," explains Dr. Collins.
Scholarship applications are available on the Parker Orthodontics website: www.parkerorthodontics.com/
# # #
Dr. Jeff Collins is a highly experienced orthodontist with practices in Parker, Elizabeth and Castle Rock. He and his team are committed to providing outstanding and comfortable orthodontic care to patients of all ages. Parker Orthodontics offers a variety of treatment options, including Invisalign and traditional braces, and customizes care for each individual patient. Due to his successful Invisalign treatment outcomes, he has received the distinction of Elite Invisalign Provider. www.parkerorthodontics.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse