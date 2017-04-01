New Study Examines Gender Differences in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Among Military Personnel

Journal of Women's Health
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.
- March 2, 2017
- PRLog
-- A study of U.S. Navy healthcare personnel has shown that when comparing the prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among women and men who had similar deployment experiences, and especially combat experience, the risk of PTSD was significantly higher among women. PTSD risk rose for both men and women with an increasing number of combat exposures, as reported in Journal of Women's Health,
a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)
. The article is available free on the Journal of Women's Health (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jwh.2014.5130)
website until April 1, 2017.
Andrew MacGregor, PhD, MPH, Mary Clouser, PhD, MPH, Jonathan Mayo, MPH, and Michael Galarneau, Naval Health Research Center, San Diego, CA, present their findings in the article entitled, "Gender Differences in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Among U.S. Navy Health Care Personnel (http://online.liebertpub.com/
doi/full/10.1089/
jwh.2014.5130)
." The researchers reviewed gathered data from the deployment records and post-deployment health assessments of more than 4,200 men and women who served in the U.S. Navy and supported military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"As the numbers of women in the military increase and their roles continue to expand in health care and other combat-related areas, it is important to be aware of any gender differences in risk for PTSD," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health
, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health. "Understanding specific factors that may increase or reduce PTSD risk, including those related to deployment, can contribute to improved prevention and treatment strategies"About the Journal
Journal of Women's Health (http://www.liebertpub.com/jwh)
, published monthly,is a core multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the diseases and conditions that hold greater risk for or are more prevalent among women, as well as diseases that present differently in women. Led by Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health, the Journal covers the latest advances and clinical applications of new diagnostic procedures and therapeutic protocols for the prevention and management of women's healthcare issues. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Journal of Women's Health
website. Journal of Women's Health
is the official journal of the Academy of Women's Health (http://www.academyofwomenshealth.org/
) and the Society for Women's Health Research.About the Academy
Academy of Women's Health
is an interdisciplinary, international association of physicians, nurses, and other health professionals who work across the broad field of women's health, providing its members with up-to-date advances and options in clinical care that will enable the best outcomes for their women patients. The Academy's focus includes the dissemination of translational research and evidence-based practices for disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the lifespan. Journal of Women's Health
and the Academy of Women's Health
are co-presenters of Women's Health 2017: The 25th Anniversary Congress (http://www.academyofwomenshealth.org/
2017-congress)
which will take place April 28-30, 2017 in Washington, DC.About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/)
is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including LGBT Health, Transgender Health, Population Health Management,
and Breastfeeding Medicine.
Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News
), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers
website.Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.
140 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801 www.liebertpub.com
Phone:
(914) 740-2100 (800) M-LIEBERT Fax (914) 740-2101