O2's Richard Porter: Consumer Acceptance of Smart Home Technologies is Accelerated by Delivering a Managed Ecosystem 1 2 Richard Porter, O2 O2 Logo BARCELONA, Spain - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- MWC 2017 – UK mobile operator O2 is looking beyond its 25 million strong mobile customer base to meeting the growing demand for smart home technology. In a podcast interview for journalists, Richard Porter, Head of Home Products with O2 Home, says the key to reaching the mass market is to offer products that interoperate seamlessly and securely.



"We have set out to put a service wrap around all the technology and to make it easy for the mass market to consume. Customers can buy it from us with the full service wrap, we can spread the cost of it across time and, of course, we can go into the home, install it for them and help them get the maximum benefits from it."



However, he says, effective interoperability and security can be objectives that are difficult to reconcile. "The more interoperable you make things, generally the harder it is to keep them secure. So, we are aiming for what we call a managed ecosystem of devices."



To achieve this, O2 has developed a suite of smart home offerings, O2 Home, based on AT&T's Digital Life platform, a Technicolor hub and a carefully selected range of devices.



"With AT&T and Technicolor we aim to take away the pain of interoperability so customers can get on with their lives," Porter says.



"People will not be able to bring any device and add it to the O2 Home. They will be able to select from a subset of devices that we, working with our partners, have brought together and made sure they are secure, made sure they work. We aim to offer sufficient devices to give the customer choice but not so many that we cannot be confident in their security or our ability to support them.



"We are bringing different suppliers and brands together that are all experts in their own fields and with AT&T we are making all the individual bits work together so the consumer gets everything pre-integrated, up and running and talking."



