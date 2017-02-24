 
News By Tag
* St. John Hospital
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


The Guild of St. John Hospital and Medical Center will hold 57th annual dinner on May 12

 
 
Dueling Pianos
Dueling Pianos
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* St. John Hospital

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Detroit - Michigan - US

DETROIT - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- THE GUILD of St. John Hospital & Medical Center will continue fundraising efforts with its upcoming 57th Annual Guild Dinner.  This annual event will be held on FRIDAY, May 12, 2017 at MGM Grand Detroit, 1777 Third Street, Detroit. The entertainment will spotlight the amazing talents of Dueling Pianos International.  The proceeds are designated towards the Center Hub Renovations at St. John Hospital & Medical Center.

THE GUILD also announced the individuals who will be honored at the event.  They are: Edward W. Schervish, M.D. of Grosse Pointe Shores, who will be honored with the Physician of the Year Award; Jacqueline Wetherholt, CSJ. of Eastpointe, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; James B. Nicholson of Grosse Pointe Farms, who will be awarded the Philanthropic Services Award; and Karl Ford of Detroit, who will be presented with the Sr. Verenice McQuade Distinguished Service Award.

Gregory J. DeMars, Esq. of Grosse Pointe Shores is Chair of this year's Guild Dinner, and Sean J. Lane of Grosse Pointe Farms is Vice Chair.

Doors open to the gala affair at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and hors d'oevres, followed by a multi-course dinner at

7:30 p.m.  Tickets for THE GUILD Dinner may be purchased through THE GUILD's website: www.stjohnguild.org (http://www.stjohnguild.org/)or by contacting Kathy Taranto at (313) 343-3674.  The price of a ticket is $250.  Special pricing for our "Generation Next" guests (ages 21-35) is $125, which includes a free one-year GUILD membership.  For the first time this year, ticket and MGM Room Combinations are offered: $460 for 1 ticket/1 room, and $700 for 2 tickets/1 room.  Sponsorship, patron, and advertising opportunities are available.

Established in 1948, THE GUILD is a volunteer organization that played a critical role through their fundraising to open St. John Hospital in 1952, and continues to support SJH&MC programs today. Since its founding over 60 years ago, THE GUILD has raised over $17 million for the hospital, assisting countless patients by providing needed medical equipment, state-of-the-art technology, and valued services.

St. John Hospital & Medical Center, a regional destination hospital for leading-edge medical care and technology, is a member of
St. John Providence, the largest provider of inpatient care in southeast Michigan and one of the largest employers in metro Detroit.          St. John Providence provides comprehensive prevention, primary care and advanced treatment programs with more than 125 medical
centers, and six hospitals spanning five counties.

THE GUILD of St. John Hospital & Medical Center

2017 Officers and Board of Directors

Officers:Paul F. Treder, President, Daniel Roma, Vice President, David Kesner, Secretary and Joseph Paluzzi lll, Treasurer

Board of Directors:     John M. Adamo, Doug Blatt, Denise Calisi, Perry Calisi, Benjamin W. Capp, Deborah Condino, Andrew J. Cracchiolo, Marc L. Cullen, MD, MPH,          Edouard Daher, MD, Edward Deeb, Gregory J. DeMars, John E. DeWald, CPA, Anthony Ferlito, Karlest Ford, James M. Fox, MD, MBA, FACEP,Noel B. Haberek, Esq., Theodore Hadgis, DDS, Anthony Kallabat, CIMA, AIF, Thomas LaLonde, MD, Sean J. Lane, Alex Lucido, Donald Mattes, Paul Mattes, Dominic Paluzzi, Esq., Charles Stumb, Jr., Tymon Totte, DDS, Andrew Turnbull, Bill Viviano

Advisory Board:          Sanjay Batra, MD, Anthony Giorgio, Leo Kalyvas, Jr., Alphonse Santino, MD, Edward Schervish, MD, Robert Valice, DDS, Joseph Vicari, William Ventimiglia, MD, Jacqueline Wetherholt, CSJ
End
Source:The Guild of St. John Hospital and Medical Center
Email:***@logos-communications.com Email Verified
Tags:St. John Hospital
Industry:Event
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Logos Communications, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share