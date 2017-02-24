News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Guild of St. John Hospital and Medical Center will hold 57th annual dinner on May 12
THE GUILD also announced the individuals who will be honored at the event. They are: Edward W. Schervish, M.D. of Grosse Pointe Shores, who will be honored with the Physician of the Year Award; Jacqueline Wetherholt, CSJ. of Eastpointe, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; James B. Nicholson of Grosse Pointe Farms, who will be awarded the Philanthropic Services Award; and Karl Ford of Detroit, who will be presented with the Sr. Verenice McQuade Distinguished Service Award.
Gregory J. DeMars, Esq. of Grosse Pointe Shores is Chair of this year's Guild Dinner, and Sean J. Lane of Grosse Pointe Farms is Vice Chair.
Doors open to the gala affair at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and hors d'oevres, followed by a multi-course dinner at
7:30 p.m. Tickets for THE GUILD Dinner may be purchased through THE GUILD's website: www.stjohnguild.org (http://www.stjohnguild.org/
Established in 1948, THE GUILD is a volunteer organization that played a critical role through their fundraising to open St. John Hospital in 1952, and continues to support SJH&MC programs today. Since its founding over 60 years ago, THE GUILD has raised over $17 million for the hospital, assisting countless patients by providing needed medical equipment, state-of-the-
St. John Hospital & Medical Center, a regional destination hospital for leading-edge medical care and technology, is a member of
St. John Providence, the largest provider of inpatient care in southeast Michigan and one of the largest employers in metro Detroit. St. John Providence provides comprehensive prevention, primary care and advanced treatment programs with more than 125 medical
centers, and six hospitals spanning five counties.
THE GUILD of St. John Hospital & Medical Center
2017 Officers and Board of Directors
Officers:Paul F. Treder, President, Daniel Roma, Vice President, David Kesner, Secretary and Joseph Paluzzi lll, Treasurer
Board of Directors: John M. Adamo, Doug Blatt, Denise Calisi, Perry Calisi, Benjamin W. Capp, Deborah Condino, Andrew J. Cracchiolo, Marc L. Cullen, MD, MPH, Edouard Daher, MD, Edward Deeb, Gregory J. DeMars, John E. DeWald, CPA, Anthony Ferlito, Karlest Ford, James M. Fox, MD, MBA, FACEP,Noel B. Haberek, Esq., Theodore Hadgis, DDS, Anthony Kallabat, CIMA, AIF, Thomas LaLonde, MD, Sean J. Lane, Alex Lucido, Donald Mattes, Paul Mattes, Dominic Paluzzi, Esq., Charles Stumb, Jr., Tymon Totte, DDS, Andrew Turnbull, Bill Viviano
Advisory Board: Sanjay Batra, MD, Anthony Giorgio, Leo Kalyvas, Jr., Alphonse Santino, MD, Edward Schervish, MD, Robert Valice, DDS, Joseph Vicari, William Ventimiglia, MD, Jacqueline Wetherholt, CSJ
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse