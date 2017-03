The Guild of St. John Hospital and Medical Center will hold 57th annual dinner on May 12

Dueling Pianos

-- THE GUILD of St. John Hospital & Medical Center will continue fundraising efforts with its upcoming. This annual event will be held on FRIDAY, May 12, 2017 at MGM Grand Detroit, 1777 Third Street, Detroit. The entertainment will spotlight the amazing talents of Dueling Pianos International. The proceeds are designated towards the Center Hub Renovations at St. John Hospital & Medical Center.THE GUILD also announced the individuals who will be honored at the event. They are:of Grosse Pointe Shores, who will be honored with the Physician of the Year Award;of Eastpointe, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award;of Grosse Pointe Farms, who will be awarded the Philanthropic Services Award; andof Detroit, who will be presented with the Sr. Verenice McQuade Distinguished Service Award.Gregory J. DeMars, Esq. of Grosse Pointe Shores is Chair of this year's Guild Dinner, and Sean J. Lane of Grosse Pointe Farms is Vice Chair.Doors open to the gala affair at 6:00 p.m. for cocktails and hors d'oevres, followed by a multi-course dinner at7:30 p.m. Tickets for THE GUILD Dinner may be purchased through THE GUILD's website: http://www.stjohnguild.org/ )or by contacting Kathy Taranto at (313) 343-3674. The price of a ticket is $250. Special pricing for our "Generation Next" guests (ages 21-35) is $125, which includes a free one-year GUILD membership. For the first time this year, ticket and MGM Room Combinations are offered: $460 for 1 ticket/1 room, and $700 for 2 tickets/1 room. Sponsorship, patron, and advertising opportunities are available.Established in 1948, THE GUILD is a volunteer organization that played a critical role through their fundraising to open St. John Hospital in 1952, and continues to support SJH&MC programs today. Since its founding over 60 years ago, THE GUILD has raised over $17 million for the hospital, assisting countless patients by providing needed medical equipment, state-of-the-art technology, and valued services.Officers:Paul F. Treder, President, Daniel Roma, Vice President, David Kesner, Secretary and Joseph Paluzzi lll, TreasurerBoard of Directors: John M. Adamo, Doug Blatt, Denise Calisi, Perry Calisi, Benjamin W. Capp, Deborah Condino, Andrew J. Cracchiolo, Marc L. Cullen, MD, MPH, Edouard Daher, MD, Edward Deeb, Gregory J. DeMars, John E. DeWald, CPA, Anthony Ferlito, Karlest Ford, James M. Fox, MD, MBA, FACEP,Noel B. Haberek, Esq., Theodore Hadgis, DDS, Anthony Kallabat, CIMA, AIF, Thomas LaLonde, MD, Sean J. Lane, Alex Lucido, Donald Mattes, Paul Mattes, Dominic Paluzzi, Esq., Charles Stumb, Jr., Tymon Totte, DDS, Andrew Turnbull, Bill VivianoAdvisory Board: Sanjay Batra, MD, Anthony Giorgio, Leo Kalyvas, Jr., Alphonse Santino, MD, Edward Schervish, MD, Robert Valice, DDS, Joseph Vicari, William Ventimiglia, MD, Jacqueline Wetherholt, CSJ