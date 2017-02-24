News By Tag
Renowned Chefs Partner With Bayview YMCA Teen Program for Third Iron Chef Competition
Renowned San Francisco Chefs are giving back to the community by helping the next generation of hospitality artisans. The fun and tasty fundraiser gives youth a close up look at the $500 billion global industry they are embarking upon.
Kelly Armstrong
Program Director/Founder
Primed & Prepped
Bayview YMCA
(415) 822-7728
karmstrong@ymcasf.org
Renowned Chefs Partner with Successful Bayview Hunters Point YMCA Teen Program for 3rd Annual Iron Chef Competition
With deep roots in the Bayview community, the YMCA of San Francisco has a legacy of effective teen programs, preparing teens for jobs, school, and life. 'Primed and Prepped' is a notable program for the Bayview Hunters Point Y, through which young men and women of color have gained job skills in the culinary arts and gone on to explore careers in culinary arts and hospitality.
Bayview YMCA's Primed & Prepped: A Hospitality Management/Culinary Arts Mentoring & Job Training Program is pleased to announce their 3rd Annual Iron Chef Competition Fundraiser. The community event will be held at The Fillmore Heritage Center (Formerly Yoshi's) located at 1330 Fillmore St. on Tuesday, March 7th, from 5:00-8:00 pm.
The Iron Chef evening promises delicious food and lively fun, with a live showcase of the students' culinary skills as they act as sous chefs to five Chefs from San Francisco hotels who will compete for the title: Iron Chef! The participating Chefs are: Michael Raub of the Hilton Hotel, Mel Fogata of the Westin St. Francis, Marcelo Salinas of the Park Central Hotel, Oscar Gonzalez of the Fairmont Hotel and Parker Tse of San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Emcee for the evening is Tommy Fullove.
A panel of five community leaders acting as judges will evaluate the final product for taste, appearance and originality. The participating judges are: Kevin Carroll, Executive Director, Hotel Council, Otilia Mirambeaux, Development Director, Policy Link & Board Member, Bayview YMCA, Man J. Kim, Owner, Lori's Diner, Chef Ron Ng, Chef Instructor, City College of San Francisco, Chef Tim Shaw, Culinary Instructor, San Francisco State University Hospitality and Tourism Management Program.
To add to the fun there will be door prizes and raffles. The attendees will be able to watch and taste the food directly in the kitchen where the Chefs and students are working.
Tickets are being sold online at the Bayview YMCA Website (https://www.ymcasf.org/
About Primed & Prepped: A Hospitality Management/Culinary Arts Mentoring & Job Training Program
The hospitality & tourism industry generates over $1 trillion annually, and San Francisco is a number one destination stop. Primed & Prepped prepares young men and women of color ages 14-19 for a bright future in this growing field by providing: career pathways into the hospitality management/culinary arts industry, interactions with industry experts, preparation for advanced education, training in basic culinary arts, food handling and preparation, leadership training, personal development and life skills.
The program is designed for students to experience a variety of learning experiences, challenges, and interactions in an instructional setting. Based on attendance and adhering to all rules and regulations, they receive life changing incentives that include: field trips, stipends, internships and family dinners at fine dining restaurants.
The Bayview Hunter's Point YMCA
The Bayview Hunters Point YMCA, a branch of the Y of San Francisco makes accessible the support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and become healthy. With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y nurtures the potential of every youth and teen, improves our communities, health and well-being, and provides opportunities to give back and support neighbors.
At the YMCA of San Francisco strengthening community is our cause. Every day, we work side by side with our neighbors to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to improve their lives and their community.
About the YMCA of San Francisco
For over 160 years, the YMCA of San Francisco has made accessible support and opportunities that empower people and communities to learn, grow and become healthy by addressing unique needs at a local community level. Through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the Y nurtures the potential of every youth and teen, improves our community's health and well-being, and provides opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Every day at 14 branches and over 120 program sites we work side by side with our neighbors to ensure everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to improve their lives and community. As an anchor institution in the San Francisco Bay Area, the Y draws upon a rich history and network of public services and resources which extends from Novato to San Mateo Counties.
Bayview YMCA
***@ymcasf.org
