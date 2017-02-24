 
News By Tag
* Small Caps
* SmallCapReview.com
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, AUPH
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Winston-Salem
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
February 2017
2827262524


SmallCapReview Initiates Coverage of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - AUPH

SmallCapReview.com, A leading site for news and information on small-caps and microcaps is adding Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to its list of stocks "On the Radar".
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Small Caps
* SmallCapReview.com
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, AUPH

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Winston-Salem - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Awards

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company providing novel products specifically engineered to treat a limited, targeted patient population suffering from serious disease states for which there is a high unmet medical need.

Voclosporin, an investigational drug, is a novel and potentially best-in-class calcineurin inhibitor with clinical data in over 2,000 patients across indications. Voclosporin is an immunosuppressant, with a synergistic and dual mechanism of action that has the potential to improve near- and long-term outcomes in lupus nephritis (LN) when added to standard of care mycophenolate mofetil. It has been granted "fast track status" by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Voclosporin has the potential to become a best in class medication and the first approved treatment for LN in the U.S. and Europe, effectively altering the current treatment paradigm for the disease.

AUPH Investor Highlights

Results: Announced top-line results from its Phase IIb AURA-LV study in lupus nephritis. At 48 weeks, the trial met the complete and partial remission endpoints, demonstrating statistically significantly greater CR and PR in patients in both low dose  and high dose cohorts versus the control group.
Fast Track: In clinical trials, Voclosporin has been shown to be especially effective in the presence of low dose steroids with rapid reduction of LN inflammatory markers and overall improved renal stability.
Established: Efficacy of calcineurin inhibition has already been established. Voclosporin has a well-characterized safety profile (over 2,000 patient exposures across multiple years) across indications.
Broad Patient Base - Announced the results of a supportive Phase I safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study in healthy Japanese patients which supports further development of voclosporin in this patient population.
Phase III -  Announced that it has selected Worldwide Clinical Trials as its Clinical Research Organization for the AURORA Phase 3 study of volcosporin for the treatment of active lupus nephritis (LN).
Potential - Aurinia's voclosporin has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for LN.
Collaboration -  Announced it has entered into a long-term agreement with Lonza for the manufacture of voclosporin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

To learn more about AUPH visit http://www.smallcapreview.com/auph.htm.

About SmallCapReview

SmallCapReview.com has been a leading site for news on small-cap stocks since 1999. Features available at SmallCapReview.com include in-depth profiles of select Small-Cap/Penny Stocks as well as the most comprehensive and up to date news available on the small-cap market.

No investor should assume that reliance on the views, opinions or recommendations contained herein will produce profitable results. Nothing within our site should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. The companies we profile may lack an active trading market for their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk. SmallCapReview.com has not been compensated by any of the above mentioned companies.

Contact
Thomas Englebert
***@smallcapreview.com
End
Source:Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, SmallCapReview
Email:***@smallcapreview.com Email Verified
Tags:Small Caps, SmallCapReview.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, AUPH
Industry:Finance
Location:Winston-Salem - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SmallCapReview News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share