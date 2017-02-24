News By Tag
SmallCapReview Initiates Coverage of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - AUPH
SmallCapReview.com, A leading site for news and information on small-caps and microcaps is adding Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to its list of stocks "On the Radar".
Voclosporin, an investigational drug, is a novel and potentially best-in-class calcineurin inhibitor with clinical data in over 2,000 patients across indications. Voclosporin is an immunosuppressant, with a synergistic and dual mechanism of action that has the potential to improve near- and long-term outcomes in lupus nephritis (LN) when added to standard of care mycophenolate mofetil. It has been granted "fast track status" by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Voclosporin has the potential to become a best in class medication and the first approved treatment for LN in the U.S. and Europe, effectively altering the current treatment paradigm for the disease.
AUPH Investor Highlights
• Results: Announced top-line results from its Phase IIb AURA-LV study in lupus nephritis. At 48 weeks, the trial met the complete and partial remission endpoints, demonstrating statistically significantly greater CR and PR in patients in both low dose and high dose cohorts versus the control group.
• Fast Track: In clinical trials, Voclosporin has been shown to be especially effective in the presence of low dose steroids with rapid reduction of LN inflammatory markers and overall improved renal stability.
• Established:
• Broad Patient Base - Announced the results of a supportive Phase I safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study in healthy Japanese patients which supports further development of voclosporin in this patient population.
• Phase III - Announced that it has selected Worldwide Clinical Trials as its Clinical Research Organization for the AURORA Phase 3 study of volcosporin for the treatment of active lupus nephritis (LN).
• Potential - Aurinia's voclosporin has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for LN.
• Collaboration - Announced it has entered into a long-term agreement with Lonza for the manufacture of voclosporin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).
To learn more about AUPH visit http://www.smallcapreview.com/
About SmallCapReview
SmallCapReview.com has been a leading site for news on small-cap stocks since 1999. Features available at SmallCapReview.com include in-depth profiles of select Small-Cap/Penny Stocks as well as the most comprehensive and up to date news available on the small-cap market.
No investor should assume that reliance on the views, opinions or recommendations contained herein will produce profitable results. Nothing within our site should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. The companies we profile may lack an active trading market for their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk. SmallCapReview.com has not been compensated by any of the above mentioned companies.
